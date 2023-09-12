“After Wimbledon, everyone was saying it was a changing of the guard it but wasn’t for me”- Novak Djokovic won’t stop with 24 Slams, says Andy Murray

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has claimed that Novak Djokovic won't settle for just 24 Grand Slams and will have an insatiable hunger for more. Murray also mentioned that, contrary to what others believed, he didn't see it as a passing of the torch after Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic hit the ball out of the park, defeating Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 US Open in New York on Sunday, September 10. With this win, he joined Margaret Court with 24 Grand Slams, making him a trailblazer of the open era.

While taking to BBC Sport on the eve of the Davis Cup campaign, Andy Murray a seasoned champion with Olympic gold and Grand Slam titles under his belt, said that Novak Djokovic's hard-fought loss to Carlos Alcaraz at SW19 had folks thinking it was a passing of the torch.

However, the British icon felt differently and made mention of the rationale behind it.

"I said that after Wimbledon, everyone was saying it was a changing of the guard, but it wasn't for me. It was quite clear Novak had won two of the first three slams and was very, very close in the final of Wimbledon,” he stated.

Citing the Serbian’s US Open victory, the Brit stated that the young crop of players would need to step up in order to dethrone Novak Djokovic.

"He proved that he's the best player in the world again yesterday and like I said it's up to the youngsters to improve enough to take him,” Murray mentioned.

He also stated that the Serb will not stop at 24 Slams but he did mention several circumstances that could hinder his performance. While praising Carlos Alcaraz, Murray stated that the Spaniard needs to improve his consistency in order to compete like Novak Djokovic.

"I don't think he's going to stop at 24 titles but you never know how long it will last. Physically, motivation, whether someone like Alcaraz improves - he's an amazing player Alcaraz, he's brilliant, but to do what Novak is doing on a consistent basis is different,” he said.

Novak Djokovic takes a trip down memory lane

APTOPIX US Open Tennis

After conquering Daniil Medvedev on Sunday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Novak Djokovic sealed the deal on his 24th Grand Slam and etched his name in the annals of history. He shed some light on the same and talked about his childhood dreams.

In his on-court interview after the finals, the Serb emphasized the joy of making tennis history.

“To make history of this sport is just something truly remarkable and special,” he said. “Obviously, in every in every possible way, in every possible meaning of the word special. It's hard to describe in words.”

The 36-year-old said that winning the Wimbledon Championship was his only dream back in the day but he never thought he would end up racking up a whopping 24 major titles

“I had the childhood dream when I was seven, eight. I wanted to become the best player in the world and win the Wimbledon trophy. That was the only thing I wanted. But then when I realized that, obviously I started to dream new dreams and set new objectives, new goals. I never imagined that I would be here standing with you talking about 24 Slams,” the Serb added.

