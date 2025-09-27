After withdrawing from China Open, Taylor Townsend sinks into domestic life with son Adyn & shares glimpses into her early morning routine

WTA star Taylor Townsend shared glimpses of herself relishing her domestic life with her four-year-old son, Adyn Aubrey Johnson. Townsend was last seen in action at the 2025 US Open and withdrew from the China Open due to schedule changes.Townsend has participated in three categories of tennis over the years - women's singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. She reached the round of 16 in singles and the quarterfinal round in mixed doubles with Ben Shelton at the recently concluded US Open.The American also finished runners-up, along with Katerina Siniakova, in the women's doubles. With Siniakova, she has won two Grand Slam titles - the 2025 Australian Open and last year's Wimbledon Championships. Through her Instagram post, the Chicago, Illinois, native shared a glimpse of herself rejoicing in her morning routine with son, Adyn.&quot;It’s the little things that make a momma smile✨👩🏾‍🍳💕,&quot; Taylor Townsend captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;So it's 5.30 in the morning. I had promised AJ that we could make blueberry muffins and that he could take one to school. Just fun fact, I love to bake. I'm gonna hurry up and go get dressed, just had a shower. Brushed teeth, everything. Seven minutes. It has to be a record. I made you some blueberry muffins.&quot;Her son, Adyn, while rating her mother's blueberry muffins, added:&quot;Mommy, you did great. Then you get a thumbs-up high. Up in the sky.&quot;While competing at the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup with Team USA, at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, China, Townsend had expressed her thoughts on Chinese cuisine, which attracted the ire of the tennis community. However, later she had apologized for her comment.&quot;The things that I said were not representative of that at all, and I just truly wanted to apologise. There’s no excuse, there’s no words, and for me, I just – I will be better. I’m really thankful to my country to be able to represent them and to be better, and that’s all that I can do. I just truly apologize.&quot;Along with the China Open tournament, Townsend will also miss the Wuhan Open tournament.Taylor Townsend's Team USA concluded 2025 Billie Jean King Cup as runners-upTaylor Townsend with Team USA at the Italy v USA - Billie Jean King Cup By Gainbridge Finals 2025 - Source: GettyTaylor Townsend competed with Team USA at the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup and defeated Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals and Great Britain in the semifinals.In the finals, the American competed against the defending champions Italy and lost with a final score of 2-0. Townsend's team has clinched 18 titles, whereas Italy has won six titles.This marked the 62nd edition of the coveted tournament in which both Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro faced singles defeats from Jasmine Paolini and Elisabetta Cocciaretto.