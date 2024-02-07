"Aggressive reaction" - Andy Roddick surprised by expletive-laden rant against his assessment of Carlos Alcaraz

Andy Roddick was taken aback upon reading an expletive-ridden rant against his recent assessment of Carlos Alcaraz's game.

Roddick has embarked on his podcasting journey with the Served with Andy Roddick podcast on YouTube. He held detailed discussions with journalist Jon Wertheim on several topics catering to mainstream tennis in the first episode.

One of the discussion points in the conversation with Wertheim was focused on Alcaraz's gameplay. During the chat, Roddick apparently advised the 20-year-old to work on his serve as he observed a decline in his average speed and movement.

The assessment led an X (formerly Twitter) user to conclude the Spaniard needed a coach other than Juan Carlos Ferrero. At this, Roddick jumped and backed Ferrero for making a world-class player out of Alcaraz in the past few years.

Roddick's supportive statement invited a long-winded tirade from another user. The user cursed Roddick at length, suggesting the American was biased. The user also slammed Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, writing:

"God motherf***ing dammit Andy Roddick, just be motherf***ing honest and admit that Carlos Alcaraz is too god damn f***ing short to ever have a good serve.

"Look Andy Roddick, you need to f***ing stop s**king establishment d**k and admit that both b**ch a** Nike puppets called motherf***ing Carlos Alcaraz and motherf***ing Jannik Sinner will never ever be all-time greats given they both pathetically f***ing have losing h2hs to both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal who are two generations older than both f***ing Alcaraz and f***ing Sinner.

"Again Andy Roddick, stop god damn f***ing endorsing affirmative action in tennis and admit that all of the next gen tennis players s**k like motherf***ing b**ch a**. The real next king of tennis will not motherf***ing have losing h2hs to both Djokovic and Nadal."

Baffled by the verbal onslaught, Roddick responded by writing:

"This seems like an aggressive reaction to an opinion on a tennis podcast."

Andy Roddick had claimed - "Carlos Alcaraz definitely doesn't need another coach"

Juan Carlos Ferrero (L) and Carlos Alcaraz

A few days after criticizing Carlos Alcaraz's serve, Andy Roddick stumbled upon the tweet that claimed the Spaniard needed to reconsider his coaching team. Roddick, however, rubbished the proposition, saying:

"He [Alcaraz] definitely doesn’t need another coach. JCF [Juan Carlos Ferrero] has been amazing. Saying his serve hasn’t improved doesn’t mean he hasn’t improved. Night and day from where he was two years ago. They’ve done amazing work."

Ferrero, who notably won the French Open in 2003, has been serving as Alcaraz's full-time coach since 2019. He has helped the 20-year-old clinch two Grand Slam titles, US Open 2022 and Wimbledon 2023, and reach a career-high rank of World No. 1.