Agnieszka Radwanska and husband Dawid Celt celebrate their son's 3rd birthday

Former World No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska recently celebrated her son's third birthday alongside her husband, Dawid Celt.

Radwanska got engaged to Celt back in 2016. Celt is a Polish former professional tennis player who previously also served as the Pole's hitting partner. In a hilarious turn of events, their engagement was unwittingly announced by Caroline Wozniacki, who accidentaly let slip the news of their impending nuptials before the couple themselves had a chance to do so.

Radwanska and and Celt tied the knot on July 22, 2017, at the church where the former World No. 2 was baptized in Krakow, Poland. Their wedding was a star-studded affair with former World No. 1's Angelique Kerber and Wozniacki in attendance, along with Radwanska's younger sister and fellow tennis player Urszula.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in January 2020 and welcomed their son, Jakub, in July, just days after their third wedding anniversary.

On Thursday, July 27, Agnieszka Radwanska took to social media and shared a glimpse into her and Dawid Celt's festivities for their son's third birthday, posting a picture of the family posing in front of a balloon display.

The 34-year-old also shared a picture of their son looking on in awe at his cake, which was adorned with traffic cones and a bulldozer picking up rocks. The celebrations also featured a delightful array of beautifully decorated cupcakes.

Agnieszka Radwanska's Instagram stories

A brief look at Agnieszka Radwanska's career achievements

Agnieszka Radwanska at the 2019 WTA Finals

Over the course of her illustrious 13-year long career, Agnieszka Radwanska won 20 WTA tour-level titles and achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 2.

Radwanska made history as the first-ever Polish woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final in the Open Era at the 2012 Wimbledon Championships. The Pole was defeated by Serena Williams in the final, who claimed a 6–1, 5–7, 6–2 victory to secure her fifth title at the grasscourt Major.

The former World No. 2 achieved several significant milestones for Polish women in the Open Era, becoming the first to win a WTA tour singles title (2007 Nordic Light Open), the first to win the WTA Finals (2015) and was also part of the first Polish team to win the Hopman Cup (2015).

Radwanska's popularity among fans was unmatched as she was voted the WTA's Fan Favorite Singles Player for a record six consecutive years, from 2011 to 2016. Additionally, her exceptional on-court skills led her to win the WTA's Fan Favorite Shot of the Year for five years running, from 2013-2017.

In 2013, Raadwanska was awarded the prestigious Gold Cross of Merit by Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski. Agnieszka Radwanska announced her retirement from professional tennis on November 14, 2018 at the age of 29.