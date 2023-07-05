AITA Women's Tennis: Himaanshika Singh defeats Riya Uboveja to move to the semifinal

Himaanshika Singh was the star performer on Wednesday, July 5, at the AITA Women's Tennis Tournament, as the fifth seed edged past the third seed Riya Uboveja in straight sets in the Round of 16. Himaanshika Singh had a tough competition against the third seed, but she managed to reach the semi-final with a 6-4, 6-4 win.

This is an excellent comeback by the 23-year-old as she faced a 0-6, 0-6 defeat in the ITF tournament earlier this March against Japan's Saki Imamura. Himaanshika Singh will be aiming for her maiden title this year.

Sahira, Gaurii, Kashish move to semi-final

Apart from Himaanshika Singh, three other Indian youngsters moved to the semifinals on Wednesday at the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy, Kablana, Haryana.

Sahira Singh headlined the Round of 16 with a straight-set victory against Jasmine Rawat. She got to the final four with a 6-4, 6-0 win. Notably, Sahira Singh defeated Himaanshika Singh in three sets in the last AITA Women's Tournament. The duo met in the semifinals, and top-seeded Sahira Singh had to sweat a bit to get past Himaanshika. She eventually won the match by 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.

In another semi-final, Gaurii Mangaonkar came back after dropping the first set to win the match by 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 against Shefali Arora. Gaurii will be meeting Kashish Bhatia in the semifinal. Kashish, on the other hand, defeated Vanshika Choudhary in straight sets.

Kashish Bhatia took the first set by 6-0 against Vanshika Choudhary in the Round of 16. The latter provided a good fight in the second set, but it wasn't enough to take the match to the decider.

The semi-final of the AITA women's tournament is all set to take place on Thursday, July 6, and the finals of the tournament will take place on Friday, July 7. The 16-year-old Sahira Singh, who has been making heads turn with her recent performances, is the favorite to win this title.

