Alejandro Davidovich Fokina becomes only the third player without an ATP Tour title to defeat Novak Djokovic since 2006

Novak Djokovic's return to action did not go according to plan as the World No. 1 crashed out of the tournament in his opening match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

His victory over the Serb led to Davidovich Fokina becoming one of only three players in the history of the game who haven't won an ATP title to win against the Serbian since July 2006. The other two players in the list are Hyeon Chung of South Korea and fellow Serbian Filip Krajinovic.

There was significant uncertainty surrounding Djokovic's schedule due to the fact that he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. The Serb's unvaccinated status prevented him from participating in tournaments in Australia and the US. Djokovic has competed in only two tournaments so far this year, losing to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals in Dubai and Davidovich Fokina in the second-round in Monte-Carlo.

Hyeon Chung's result against Djokovic came at the 2018 Australian Open, where the South Korean beat the Serbian in the round-of-16 in straight sets. Chung went on to reach his maiden Grand Slam semifinal, where he retired in the second set against Roger Federer due to blisters on his feet.

Meanwhile. Filip Krajinovic beat the World No. 1 at the Serbia Open in 2010, with Novak Djokovic retiring from the match in the second set due to injury.

Novak Djokovic keeps his hold on the World No. 1 spot, to stay at the summit until Madrid at least

Djokovic in action against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Despite being knocked out of the Monte-Carlo Masters in the second-round and dropping 90 points he was defending from last year, Novak Djokovic will continue to be ranked World No. 1. While World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev is currently just 10 points behind Djokovic, he will drop 180 points from his 2019 run to the semifinal as he pulled out of the event due to a hernia injury. Medvedev will be sidelined for at least a month as his claycourt season hangs on by a thread.

The likes of Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal are hot on the heels of Djokovic and Medvedev as the German holds a very good opportunity to close in on Djokovic's points tally if he can go deep into the tournament. A victory at the event will get the German within 250 points of clinching the World No. 1 spot.

