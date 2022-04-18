Alejandro Davidovich Fokina matches Roger Federer's record with Monte-Carlo run where he upset Novak Djokovic 

The list of players to have handed Novak Djokovic an opening-round defeat at a Masters 1000 event is a short one. And a list of players to achieve the feat and make it to the final of the tournament is virtually non-existent.

Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina became the second player to do just that, matching Roger Federer's performance from the 2006 edition of the same tournament.

Federer beat the then 18-year-old Djokovic -- who was ranked No. 67 at the time -- in the first round. The Swiss needed three sets dismiss the Serb, winning 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. He would go on to reach the final, only to lose to Rafael Nadal.

Federer at the 2006 Monte-Carlo Masters, where he beat Novak Djokovic

Davidovich Fokina did exceptionally well to back up his sensational 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 win over Djokovic. The Spaniard took out quality opponents in the form of David Goffin, Taylor Fritz and Grigor Dimitrov to reach his first Masters 1000 final.

The Spaniard put up a strong display in the summit clash against defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, but just like Federer in 2006, fell just short of capturing the title.

The Greek managed to make it two Monte-Carlo Masters titles in a row, beating Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 7-6(3) in a final that lasted an hour and 36 minutes.

Davidovich Fokina, however, has plenty of positives to take away from his week in Monte-Carlo. The youngster's versatile game was on full display over the course of the tournament as he managed to outsmart one big-hitting player after another. The run here will give a major boost to not only his ranking (World No. 27), but also his self-confidence.

Novak Djokovic looking to reset in Serbia, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina heads to Barcelona

Djokovic at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Having played only four matches this season, of which he has now lost two, Novak Djokovic will be looking for a positive result in his next outing.

The Serb is scheduled to play at his home tournament, the Serbia Open 2022, which will be played at the Novak Tennis Center between April 18-24. He is the top seed at the tournament and will open against either Hamad Medjedovic or Laslo Djere.

Djokovic, who lost to Aslan Karatsev in the semifinals of the tournament last year, will be expecting a tough fight from the likes of Miomir Kecmanovic, Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, will play in his home tournament at the Barcelona Open 2022. Having landed in the top half of the tournament, he will open against Hugo Dellien.

Also Check Out :-Barcelona Open 2022 Schedule

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala