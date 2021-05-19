Alex Corretja thinks Roger Federer "is preparing to say goodbye in a big way", says Rafael Nadal "has at least 2 more years left"

Former pro Alex Corretja recently spoke about Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer with regard to their time left on tour. Corretja believes that while Federer's days are numbered, Nadal will play for a minimum of two more years.

Alex Corretja is a former World No. 2, whose best result at a Slam came at the French Open in 1998 and 2001 - both years in which he finished as the runner-up. Now, the Spaniard serves as a columnist and commentator for tennis as well as football.

Roger Federer is 39 years of age, while Rafael Nadal will turn 35 this June. As such, it is evident that the Spaniard has more years of tennis left than Federer. Corretja thinks the same, and in an interview on Tuesday he claimed that Roger Federer will be keen to sign off on a high given the little time he has left on tour.

"I would be surprised if he (Roger Federer) played many more years," Corretja said. "I think Federer is preparing to say goodbye in a big way and getting ready to come back to compete with everything. It is what you are looking for."

Roger Federer recently suffered a setback in his comeback to the tour, losing to Pablo Andujar in his opening match at the Geneva Open. The Swiss plans to play Roland Garros and Wimbledon over the next few weeks, but not many expect him to challenge for Slam titles at this stage of his career.

Alex Corretja also asserted that he sees Rafael Nadal playing till the age of 37 at the very least. In that time, Corretja expects the 34-year-old to add even more titles to his Grand Slam tally.

"Keep in mind that Rafael Nadal has at least two more years left and he will take advantage of them to try to add a Grand Slam," Corretja said. "I see him qualified for it."

The Next Gen is getting closer to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic: Alex Corretja

Rafael Nadal after beating Novak Djokovic in the Italian Open final

Alex Corretja also gave his two cents on the rise of the Next Gen in men's tennis. He believes that the younger players are getting closer to Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, even though the three legends have maintained their stranglehold at Slams in recent years.

"For me, we are closer to the relay because those below have already seen that they can," Corretja said. "Although Novak has won in Australia, they are already beginning to realize that there are tournaments in which everything has been complicated and that was very difficult before."

The Spaniard also claimed that the younger players have significantly improved their standards in recent months. Corretja believes that even though they may lack experience, they more than make up for that with their physical prowess.

"The average level has risen a lot and those of the Next Gen have more experience and are 10 years younger," Corretja said. "Although they lose due to lack of experience, but not due to lack of physique or power, they are getting closer and closer."