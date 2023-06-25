In a thrilling Queen's Club Championships final in London, Carlos Alcaraz witnessed an exceptional display of skill from his opponent, Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur. De Minaur's extraordinary volley earned him not only a point but also Alcaraz's deep respect.

The spectacular moment took place during Sunday (June 25) when De Minaur, known for his swift footwork and sharp volleys, demonstrated his exceptional skills with an unreturnable drop shot.

The drop shot bounced back into De Minaur's own side of the net to seal the point in his favor, leaving Alcaraz, as well as the fans at Queen's, stunned.

What followed the shot was an epitome of sportsmanship as Alcaraz approached De Minaur at the net and extended his hand in acknowledgment and appreciation of the remarkable volley.

Carlos Alcaraz reclaims No. 1 ranking and top seed spot for Wimbledon with Queen's Championship victory

Carlos Alcaraz poses with the championship trophy at cinch Championships

Carlos Alcaraz has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in the ATP following his victory at the Queen's Club Championships on June 25th. This win also ensures his top-seed status for the forthcoming Wimbledon tournament.

In the final match, Alcaraz demonstrated exceptional prowess on the court, overcoming Australia's Alex de Minaur with a decisive 6-4, 6-4 scoreline. This triumph marked him as the youngest player since Lleyton Hewitt in 2000, to win the Queen’s Club title at the young age of 20.

Alcaraz’s win also marked his first on a grass court and the fifth title of his 2023 season, equaling Daniil Medvedev's tally for the year. Remarkably, before this week, Alcaraz had only a modest 4-2 record on grass. However, he dropped only one set all tournament -- in his opening match against Arthur Rinderknech.

Throughout the hour-and-39-minute final against the Aussie, Alcaraz displayed superior skill and control, landing 15 winners, securing 72% of his first serve points, and twice breaking De Minaur's serve.

The final saw Alcaraz capitalizing on a critical break point at 4-4 in the first set. Despite having his upper right leg taped after the first set, he remained consistent in his performance, showing no sign of physical deterioration. The only break in the second set came when de Minaur double-faulted.

Despite momentarily falling behind 0-30 when serving for the championship, Alcaraz stayed composed and claimed the title, propelling himself into the upcoming Wimbledon tournament with confidence and as the top seed.

Reflecting on his achievement and upcoming challenges, Alcaraz stated:

"Of course, recovering the No. 1 before Wimbledon, it gives you extra motivation, it gives you extra confidence coming into Wimbledon. But it doesn’t change too much if I play Wimbledon as the No. 2 or the No. 1"

