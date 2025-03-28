Alex de Minaur & fiancée Katie Boulter reunite at home after Miami Open runs, Aussie indulges in unexpected 'priorities' leading to playful debate

Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter returned home after their respective campaigns in Indian Wells and the Miami Open. The couple took some time off to play golf and got into a friendly debate while competing against each other.

While De Minaur reached the fourth round in Miami, Boulter was eliminated by Peyton Stearns in the first round. Stearns outfoxed the Brit in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Boulter recently took to her Instagram account to settle an argument during her golf game with De Minaur. She asked fans whether keeping their partner's golf clubs in the shed was legal.

"First day home in months, priorities will always be the same," Katie Boulter said

"Small argument occurring, so I obviously came to Instagram to consolidate I'm right. Is it reasonable to keep your partner's golf clubs in the shed?" she added in a lighthearted manner

Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur indulge in friendly banter - Image Source: @Boulter and De Mianur Instagram

Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur got into a relationship in 2020. The power tennis couple recently completed five years together and also announced their engagement via social media.

De Minaur was quick to respond to the situation and came up with a sarcastic reply for the Brit's shenanigans. He hinted at being treated wrongly during their golf session.

"Living in a Jail out here," Alex De Minaur replied

De Minaur and Boulter have made promising starts to their seasons so far. While the Australian secured a runner-up finish in the Rotterdam Open, Boulter reached the third round in Indian Wells.

"I need to win more money"- Alex De Minaur jokes about winning more matches to secure a wedding budget with Katie Boulter

De Minaur and Boulter at the Park Terrace Hotel Hosts - Source: Getty

Alex De Minaur started his season on a strong note by reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. He outfoxed the likes of Francisco Cerundolo and Alex Michelsen en route to the last eight but couldn't make his mark against Jannik Sinner.

The 26-year-old showed his funny side by talking about the budget for his future wedding with Katie Boulter. After his fourth-round win in the Australian Open, he discussed the topic with Laura Robson off the court.

"Excatly. You know, that's honestly, when I'm out there on court, and you see me so stressed out. I'm just thinking of the wedding budget and that's why I'm like I need to win more money, I need to win more matches. That's all that goes through my head. So know you know what's going inside my head," Alex De Minaur said

De Minaur is likely to return on tour and begin his clay court season in the Monte Carlo Masters. The iconic event will begin on April 6, 2025.

