Alex de Minaur's fiancee Katie amusingly accuses him of shifting blame for his failure to communicate at Madrid Open

Alex de Minaur’s fiancée, Katie Boulter, was unconvinced by his explanation for failing to communicate with her during the 2025 Madrid Open. Boulter accused the Aussie of “red-flag” behavior during the light-hearted interaction.

De Minaur is competing at the ongoing Masters 1000 in Madrid, where he's the sixth seed. Meanwhile, Boulter contested the title as an unseeded player, securing a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win against Katerina Siniakova. She was knocked out in the next round by Jasmine Paolini, 6-1, 6-2. The Brit also crashed out of the women’s doubles opener alongside Daria Kasatkina.

Alex de Minaur, meanwhile, is into the third round with a win against Lorenzo Sonego, 6-2, 6-3. He faces Denis Shapovalov for a place in the final 16 on Tuesday, April 29. It should be noted that the Aussie’s match, initially scheduled for Monday, was postponed due to the sudden, widespread power outage in Spain, Portugal, and parts of Europe.

The catastrophic incident resulted in an abrupt halt in essential services, including road transport, railways, and airways, among others. Many residents also reported an interference with their mobile services, cutting them off from the rest of the world. De Minaur, too, suffered similar consequences. The player broke his silence later in the day after finally getting service, noting that he enjoyed the peace that came with no internet.

"Don’t mind this off the grid thing," he wrote on X. "On the 3rd walk of the day and finally got some service to check on the rest of the world."

His fiancée, Katie Boulter, though, wasn’t too pleased by his remark and hilariously called him out for not communicating with her while blaming his silence on the blackout.

"Imagine blaming a country blackout for not texting me back all day. Elite (red flag) behaviour," she teased.

De Minaur and Boulter announced their engagement in December 2024, with the latter adorably showing off her diamond ring. The couple have been together since March 2020 and have also shared the tennis court, partnering with each other for mixed doubles.

Katie Boulter took in the sights of the Spanish capital with fiancé Alex de Minaur before Madrid Open departure

De Minaur and Boulter pictured in New York - Image Source: Getty

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter spent some quality time together in Madrid before her departure. Although the Brit bowed out of singles and doubles on Friday, April 25, she extended her stay in the city to be with her partner.

The tennis couple turned tourists the following day, with Boulter sharing glimpses of their excursion. Expressing her love for the Spanish capital, she wrote on Instagram:

"Me gusta mucho Madrid (I like Madrid a lot)."

Katie Boulter is now expected to shift her focus to the 2025 Italian Open (May 7-18), while Alex de Minaur continues his hunt for a maiden Masters 1000 trophy at the Madrid Open.

