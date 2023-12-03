Alex de Minaur’s girlfriend Katie Boulter pokes fun at Aussie's posing skills

Alex de Minaur’s girlfriend, Katie Boulter, recently shared a few funny pictures of her boyfriend awkwardly posing for the camera. Boulter, currently ranked No. 56 in the world, met De Minaur in 2020. They hit it off instantly and have been inseparable ever since.

Boulter is coming off an early exit at the 2023 Korea Open, where she lost in the first round to Kaja Juvan in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. The Brit reached her career-high ranking of No. 50 in September 2023 after winning her maiden WTA title at the Rothsay Open in June.

De Minaur, on the other hand, has enjoyed a stellar season, having won a title in Acapulco, where he defeated Tommy Paul in the final, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. The Aussie also made it to the final in Toronto, Los Cabos, and London (Queen's Club Championships).

On Saturday, December 2, Boulter shared a series of pictures with De Minaur on her Instagram account, in which she can be seen smiling and trying different poses while he just stands there awkwardly. In the caption, she teased him for his lack of enthusiasm.

"Get yourself a guy that loves taking pictures with you 🙂🙃," Boulter wrote.

A look at Alex de Minaur’s performance in the 2023 Davis Cup Finals

Alex de Minaur performed admirably in the 2023 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain. He played three matches, winning two, but could not prevent Italy from claiming their first title in 47 years.

De Minaur started his campaign with a three-set win, 4-6, 7-6(2), 7-5, over the Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals. He then defeated Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-3, sending Australia to the final for the second year in a row.

However, De Minaur’s dream run came to an end in the final against Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who won four titles this season and reached the finals of the ATP Final. The Italian dominated the match from start to finish, dropping only three games (6-3, 6-0).

The result gave Italy an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie after Matteo Arnaldi had edged past Alexei Popyrin in three sets in the opening singles match.

Alex de Minaur is next slated to participate in the 2024 United Cup in Sydney and Perth from December 29, 2023, to January 7, 2024. The World No. 12 will lead Team Australia, which also features Ajla Tomljanovic, John Millman, Storm Hunter, Matthew Ebden, and Ellen Perez.