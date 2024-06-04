Alex de Minaur's girlfriend Katie Boulter rejoices as Aussie pulls off massive upset against Daniil Medvedev to reach French Open QF

Alex de Minaur's girlfriend Katie Boulter rejoiced upon the Aussie's victory over Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open. De Minaur has reached the quarterfinal of the Paris Slam for the first time in his career.

The 11th-seed lost the opening set against Medvedev but came back in extraordinary fashion to win the match 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3.

After earning the winning points, De Minaur turned to his team and yelled:

“I love the clay. I love it here. I can’t get enough.”

He posted about his win on Instagram and captioned it:

"Quarters here we come."

Boulter and De Minaur have been together since 2020 and had kept their relationship under wraps for a long while. However, since they are now publicly dating, they do not shy away from showing affection for each other over social media. Boulter commented on De Minaur's post and resonated with his on-court feelings.

"I love the clay," Boulter commented.

Katie Boulter's comment on Alex de Minaur's post. (Credits: Instagram @alexdeminaur)

While De Minaur is enjoying his best French Open campaign, British player Boulter had a disappointing outing as she lost to Paula Badosa in the first round of the singles event 6-4, 5-7, 4-6.

She also faced defeat in the women's doubles event in the first round. Boulter, along with partner Heather Watson, lost to the pair of Chan Hao-ching and Veronika Kudermetova 1-6, 6-3, 5-7.

Alex de Minaur will have his young superfan cheering him on during his French Open 2024 QF against Alexander Zverev

Alex de Minaur at the 2024 French Open.

After his third-round win over Jan-Lenard Struff, Alex de Minaur met with a young fan who was cheering each point with great enthusiasm. The young superfan met up with De Minaur again after his win over Daniil Medvedev. The Aussie explained that he found the youngster through social media and invited him to the match.

"100% I mean, he's managed a miracle. He's with me. I might have to get him on tour week in and week out. We found him obviously through the beautiful world of social media...," De Minaur said during his post-match press conference.

The Aussie revealed that the youngster will be there with him during his quarterfinal match as well.

"He'll be around I think he'll be you know chilling with me tomorrow on my practice day and of course, he'll be there for the very next match," he added.

Alex De Minaur will face reigning Italian Open champion Alexander Zverev in the 2024 French Open quarterfinal on Wednesday, June 5.