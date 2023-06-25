Alexander Bublik won his first title of the 2023 season at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle by beating third seed Andrey Rublev in the final.

Bublik started the match strongly and won the opening set 6-3. However, Rublev won the second set by the same margin to force the match into a decider. Bublik started the third set well by breaking in the second game, which turned out to be decisive as he won 6-3 to claim only his second career title. It was also his very first win over Rublev after losing their previous three encounters.

The Kazakh's partner and son Vasily were present at the OWL Arena and he rushed towards them in jubiliation immediately after the triumph. Bublik shared a kiss with his partner before kissing his son Vasily on his head.

"It really means the world to me" - Alexander Bublik on Halle victory

Alexander Bublik in action at the Madrid Open

Alexander Bublik claimed that winning the Terra Wortmann Open meant the world to him and that it was his reward after struggling for six months.

“It really means the world to me," Bublik said. “I’ve been struggling for half a year and now having this a reward, I don’t take it for granted. It was hard work."

"I was walking through the little hall of fame here before entering the court for the very first time against Struff [in the second round], and I was like ‘Wow, the different names, a lot of guys I’m familiar with. That would be nice maybe to have it one day."

Bublik also said that he never imagined of winning the tournament.

“But I could not even imagine that I would win this tournament, and I’m really, really happy," the Kazakh said.

Before defeating Rublev, Alexander Bublik beat seventh seed Borna Coric, Jan-Lennard Struff, fourth seed Jannik Sinner and ninth seed Alexander Zverev. The 26-year-old's triumph in Halle sees his win-loss record for the 2023 season at 13-19. He previously reached the semifinals of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille.

Bublik is next scheduled to compete at the Mallorca Championships, where he is seeded fifth. The 26-year-old will face Albert Ramos Vinolas in the first round. It will be the fourth meeting between the two, with Bublik having won all of their prior encounters. The winner of the clash will face either Constant Lestienne or Jason Kubler in the second round of the Mallorca Championships.

