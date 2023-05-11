Alexander Bublik’s Round of 128 contest at the 2023 Italian Open was anything but smooth sailing. The Kazakh, who was battling Spain’s Pedro Martinez, eventually ended up winning the roller coaster of an encounter, but not without his racquet suffering the wrath of his frustrations.

World No. 49 Bublik required one hour and 46 minutes to defeat qualifier Martinez in straight sets – 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Wednesday, May 10. Alexander Bublik had to fend off three break points in his opening game but otherwise closed out the first set without much hassle. He capitalized on his sole break point against Pedro Martinez in the eighth game before successfully serving for the set.

The second set, however, wasn’t an easy ride for Bublik, who trailed 1-4 against his opponent as Martinez backed up the break he scored in the fourth game of the set with a successful hold.

Bublik, who is known for his on-court outbursts and antics, was visibly frustrated as Martinez won two back-to-back games. He expressed his annoyance by repeatedly smashing his racquet - a move that set off the crowd.

The Kazakh, however, quickly diffused the tension as he proceeded towards a few young spectators to gift his broken racquet. The young fans hilariously fought over the souvenir before one emerged successful in keeping it.

Bublik kept his composure and scored a crucial break in the ninth game of the second set as Martinez served to force a decider at 5-3. The Kazakh backed it up with a successful service hold. The match eventually concluded on a tiebreaker, which went in Bublik’s favor.

Alexander Bublik sets up a clash with Ben Shelton at the 2023 Italian Open

Alexander Bublik at the 2023 Madrid Open

Alexander Bublik is through to the second round of the 2023 Italian Open. This is the Russian-born Kazakh’s fourth appearance at the event and it is his first time to have made the second-round progression. Two of his previous opening-round losses came against Marin Cilic in 2020 and 2021. Meanwhile, he crashed out of the tournament against Marcos Giron last year.

Into the Round of 64, Bublik has now set up a clash with American rising star Ben Shelton.

The 2023 Italian Open marks Shelton’s first appearance at the Masters 1000 event. The 20-year-old, who turned pro in the latter half of 2022, rose to prominence at the 2023 Australian Open, where he reached the quarterfinal in his first attempt.

Seeded 28th at the Italian Open, Ben Shelton received an opening round bye and will commence his campaign on the Roman dirt against Bublik on Friday, May 12.

