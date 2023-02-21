Alexander Bublik shares adorable picture of baby son watching him register first win of 2023 in Marseille after devastating losing streak

Alexander Bublik is ecstatic about his latest win at the 2023 Open 13 in Marseille, and expectedly so. The Kazakh player registered his first win of the season after a long and agonizing wait.

Bublik scored a comeback victory against Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round of the Open 13. Fortune smiled upon the 25-year-old after a 10-match losing streak that started with his quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors Basel in 2022.

What made Bublik’s hard-earned victory even sweeter was his adorable six-month-old son watching him win on TV. The 25-year-old shared a picture of the beautiful moment on his social media, adding heart emojis.

The tennis player was also accompanied by his family during his recent title defense effort in Montpellier.

Madame Bublik et le petit Vasily, qui assiste au premier match de son papa ! La famille d'Alex est présente pour le soutenirMadame Bublik et le petit Vasily, qui assiste au premier match de son papa ! La famille d'Alex est présente pour le soutenir 👪Madame Bublik et le petit Vasily, qui assiste au premier match de son papa ! ❤️👶 https://t.co/jUkfCbkjZS

Alexander Bublik and his wife welcomed their first child – a son named Vasily, on August 16, 2022. While he has been very private about this personal life, the 25-year-old opened up about his life since becoming a father.

“We’re getting used to the new chapter of our life. It's not that tough, as some say. It's a lot more fun even though he's not speaking and sleeping all the time,” the Kazakh revealed to Tennis.com in 2022. “Your home becomes even warmer and nicer even though he's crying. It's incredible”.

“It's like he just turned the page. All the problems you think you had, just disappears. You don't really think about anything else,” he added.

Alexander Bublik’s losing streak in 2023

The Kazakh ended his 10-match losing streak at the 2023 Open 13 in Marseille

Alexander Bublik witnessed eight back-to-back losses in the new season, starting with the 2023 United Cup, where he was outclassed by Stan Wawrinka and Hubert Hurkacz.

He made a winless showing at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where he failed against David Goffin. This was followed by an opening-round exit at the Australian Open against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Russian-born Kazakh further incurred two losses to Chileans Cristian Garin and Nicolas Jarry in the Davis Cup qualifiers.

The mercurial athlete’s bitterest defeat was against Frenchman Gregoire Barrere 4-6, 7-6 (12), 7-6 (3) in the first round at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, where he was the defending champion. Bublik was unsuccessful in his attempt to defend his sole career title so far, despite his perseverance in the second set, which saw him force a decider after saving three match points against him.

His eighth loss of 2023 was a repeat of his first defeat of the season – against Stan Wawrinka in the ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open.

Through to the second round at the Open 13 after victory over Filip Krajinovic, the 25-year-old now awaits the winner between his Montpellier opponent Gregoire Barrere and Swiss player Marc-Andrea Husler.

Alexander Bublik claims his first win since October 2022, defeating Krajinovic 5-7 6-3 6-4 to advance in Marseille.



@Open13 | #open13provence "This is like winning a Slam for me."Alexander Bublik claims his first win since October 2022, defeating Krajinovic 5-7 6-3 6-4 to advance in Marseille. "This is like winning a Slam for me."Alexander Bublik claims his first win since October 2022, defeating Krajinovic 5-7 6-3 6-4 to advance in Marseille. @Open13 | #open13provence https://t.co/NbFb2WYqey

