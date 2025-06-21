"Alexander Zverev should announce his retirement" - Fans slam German after he loses Halle final spot to Daniil Medvedev

Numerous fans slammed German player Alexander Zverev after his loss to Daniil Medvedev in the semis of the Halle Open. Competing on his home turf, Zverev lost the match in three sets, allowing Medvedev to reach the first final of his 2025 season, where he will face Alexander Bublik.

Medvedev struck early in the match and won the first set tiebreaker 7-3, but Zverev retaliated in the second set, winning this set's tiebreaker (7-1). However, the home favorite, Zverev, failed to continue this winning momentum in the penultimate set and lost 4-6.

The home favorite also had little luck in the doubles event of the Halle Open. Zverev and his doubles partner, Marcelo Melo, were eliminated in the Round of 16 after a straight-set defeat to Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

Trending

Disappointed with Zverev's performance in the semis of the singles event, a furious fan called him out for his underwhelming show against an out-of-form Medvedev.

"Zverev should announce his retirement..dude can't win sh*t even with players who are out of form even at home," wrote the fan.

Expand Tweet

Another fan lashed out at Zverev for losing to Medvedev in 2025, where he hasn't been able to advance to the finals in any of the tournaments.

"Losing to Medvedev in 2025 is crazy stuff," the fan mentioned.

Expand Tweet

A netizen also termed Zverev as one of the worst top 3 players in the history of the sport.

"Alexander Zverev the worst top 3 in the history of tennis…."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other reactions:

"LMAO Sascha is so done," wrote a fan.

"Medvedev wins the Battle of Russkiye once again. A washed Medvedev is still owning Zverev," stated another fan.

"Zverev is a joke" remarked another.

Alexander Zverev makes his feelings known on his health issues during the Halle Open quarterfinals

Alexander Zverev (Image via: Getty)

Alexander Zverev shed light on his health issues that forced him to stop the match during his Halle Open quarterfinals clash against Flavio Cobolli. The current World No.3 eventually won the match in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(6).

Speaking in an interview after the match, Zverev said that he felt a bit discomfort before the start of the match and was forced to throw up, and was thus relieved a bit.

"I felt fine before the match. Then all of a sudden, out of nowhere, I felt really, really bad. I felt ill, went to throw up and then 15 minutes later I felt OK again. I don't know what it was, I've never experienced that before. I hope I'll be fine in the next couple of hours when the adrenaline settles," Zverev said (via BBC).

So far in his 2025 season, Alexander Zverev has won one title that came at the BMW Open, where he defeated Ben Shelton in the finals. His other highlights of this season include reaching the finals of the Australian Open and BOSS Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More