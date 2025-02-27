"Alexander Zverev is not becoming No. 1 even with Jannik Sinner gone" - Fans react to top-seeded German's shock loss to Learner Tien at Mexican Open

Tennis fans recently reacted to Alexander Zverev's unexpected defeat to Learner Tien at the 2025 Mexican Open on Thursday. The German had previously won the ATP 500 hard court tournament in 2021 after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

This year, Zverev entered Acapulco after competing at the Rio Open, where he reached the quarterfinals before succumbing to Francisco Comesana. He was the top seed at the Mexican Open and kicked off his campaign by defeating Matteo Arnaldi 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

However, in the second round on Thursday, Zverev faced off against qualifier Learner Tien and suffered a 3-6, 4-6 loss.

Alexander Zverev's surprising loss to Learner Tien drew various reactions from tennis fans, who took to social media to share their opinions, with one fan questioning the German's chances to overtake Jannik Sinner for the top spot amid the Italian's doping ban.

"Yeah, Zverev is not becoming # 1 even with Sinner gone lol," a fan posted.

"I hope Zverev keeps his terrible form across the next few tournaments," a fan wrote.

"Zverev just got sent to the penetientiary until further notice lmao," a fan quipped.

Another fan declared that Alexander Zverev is "washed" after witnessing his defeat to Learner Tien.

"I wanna say it first. Zverev is washed," they wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions to Alexander Zverev's 2R loss at Mexican Open :

"Learner tien? More like professor tien!" a fan posted.

"Successful hate watch and congrats to Learner," a fan wrote.

"So, Alexander Zverev was hailed as being the only player of the 90s gen who's still got it and is improving. His performance in this south/north american swing has certainly shown that with losses to Cerundolo,Comesana and Tien. People overrate this guy so much, UNBELIEVABLE," a fan posted.

Learner Tien will now take on eighth seed Tomas Machac in the quarterfinals on Friday, February 28.

Alexander Zverev will next compete at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters [Image Source: Getty Images]

Alexander Zverev will next compete at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, scheduled to take place from March 2 to March 16, on the outdoor hardcourts of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Besides Zverev, players such as Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, and Alex de Minaur will also feature at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in California

Zverev's best performances at Indian Wells came in 2021 and 2024 when he reached the quarterfinals. In 2021, he was seeded third and started his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye, defeating Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in his opening match.

The World No. 2 then triumphed over wild card Andy Murray and 14th seed Gael Monfils before falling to 31st seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(3) in the quarterfinals.

Last year, Zverev had another quarterfinal run. Seeded sixth, he defeated Christopher O'Connell and 27th seed Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(7), 6-3 in the second and third rounds. He then registered a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 win over 10th seed Alex de Minaur before losing to second seed and eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight.

