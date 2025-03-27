"Alexander Zverev is the biggest fraud tennis has seen";"Jannik Sinner must be loving this" - Fans react as German loses to Arthur Fils at Miami Open

Tennis fans recently reacted to Alexander Zverev's surprising loss to Arthur Fils at the 2025 Miami Open. This marked the fifth encounter between Zverev and Fils, with the Frenchman securing his second victory over the World No.2

Zverev was the top seed at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court event and he began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He started strong by defeating qualifier Jacob Fearnley 6-2, 6-4 in his opening match, and then triumphed over Jordan Thompson 7-5, 6-4 in the third round. However, in the fourth round, he faced Fils and suffered a 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 defeat.

Zverev's unexpected loss against Arthur Fils drew various reactions from tennis fans, who took to social media to share their opinions.

One fan expressed strong criticism towards Zverev for his loss to Fils at the Miami Open, labeling him as the "biggest fraud in tennis."

"Zverev is the biggest fraud tennis has ever seen. And we should all thank Thiem for not letting Zverev win a grand slam," a fan posted.

Meanwhile, another fan mentioned that this was another disappointing match and tournament for Alexander Zverev. The fan also suggested that Jannik Sinner, who is currently serving a three-month doping ban, would take pleasure in seeing the dip in the German's performance as it would not threaten his World No.1 ranking.

"Another extremely disappointing match and tournament for Zverev. Zverev and Alcaraz really have been awful over the last couple of months. Sinner must be loving this. He's having a 3 month break and keeps his n1 rank. Zverev went 3-1 up and became too passive. Fils deserved it," a fan wrote.

"Really thought if Zverev fixed his choking serve—which he did—he could win a Slam or even be #1 for a while. But the mental weakness spread to other parts of his game—he doesn’t believe, gets too defensive, and makes more mistakes, especially with his forehand," a fan posted.

"Zverev is a good tennis player he just needs someone to advise him to retire," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Zverev bottled it again 😅 So weak mentality, how on earth he reached the final at the AO this season 😖 ," a fan posted.

"It’s so awesome to know alexander zverev will have to live his entire life thinking about how he was supposed to be the next big thing just to get surpassed by the younger guys and end up a perennial loser," a fan wrote.

"Zverev clowns as the favorite; yet again 😂 ," a fan posted.

After defeating Alexander Zverev, Arthur Fils will face Jakub Mensik at the 2025 Miami Open QF

Arthur Fils during his match against Alexander Zverev at 2025 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following his win over Alexander Zverev in the fourth round of the 2025 Miami Open, Arthur Fils will take on Jakub Mensik in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Fils is seeded 17th at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court event and he kicked off his campaign in the second round following a first-round bye. He emerged victorious over lucky loser Gabriel Diallo with a score of 6-4, 2-3 retd. and 16th seed Frances Tiafoe 7-6(11), 5-7, 6-2 in the second and third rounds, respectively.

The World No.18 most recently defeated Alexander Zverev in the fourth round to secure his spot in the quarterfinals where he will face Mensik.

On the other hand, Jakub Mensik began his 2025 Miami Open campaign by defeating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round. He then went on to beat sixth seed Jack Draper 7-6(2), 7-6(3) and Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-4 in the second and third rounds, respectively.

The Czech advanced to the quarterfinals after his fourth-round opponent, 20th seed Tomas Machac, withdrew due to illness.

Arthur Fils and Jakub Mensik have only met once on the ATP Tour, during the round-robin stage of the 2024 Next Generation ATP Finals, where the Frenchman emerged victorious with a score of 4–2, 4–3(4), 4–2.

The winner of the quarterfinal match between Fils and Mensik will move on to face either third seed Taylor Fritz or 29th seed Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals of the 2025 Miami Open.

