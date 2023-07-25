Alexander Zverev and his older brother Mischa Zverev had some fun playing a game of Kroko Doc at the Hamburg European Open on Tuesday, July 25. The game involves pulling out the teeth of a plastic crocodile without getting bitten. The loser had to drink a ginger shot as a punishment.

Alexander Zverev is competing at the ATP 500 event in Hamburg, Germany. The fourth seed is the highest-ranked German player in the draw and has reached the semifinals here in 2014 and 2019.

The Hamburg Open posted a reel of the brothers playing Kroko Doc on their Instagram account on Tuesday, July 25. The video shows both brothers taking turns pulling their fingers out of the crocodile’s mouth, with Alexander getting bitten several times and making funny faces. In the end, Mischa won the game and Alexander had to drink a ginger shot, which he does with a grimace.

“Tough match of Kroko Doc between @alexzverev123 & @mischazverevofficial 🐊😂 Wait for the end! 🔥,” the video was captioned.

Zverev will be hoping to bounce back from his quarterfinals loss against Andrey Rublev at the Swedish Open last week. The German lost 6-2, 6-3 to the Russian, who went on to win the title by beating Casper Ruud in the final.

Alexander Zverev has been facing some off-court issues as well, as he has been accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea, who is also the mother of his daughter.

Alexander Zverev faces Alex Molcan in Hamburg opener

Alexander Zverev in Wimbledon 2023

Alexander Zverev will begin his campaign at the Hamburg European Open on Tuesday, July, 25, when he takes on Alex Molcan in the first round.

Zverev will be looking for his first title of the season and his seventh on clay. The German has a 28-18 record this year. He also made the semifinals at Roland Garros and Halle Open but suffered a quarterfinals loss to Andrey Rublev at the Swedish Open last week.

Molcan, ranked 118th in the world, is coming off a first-round loss to Zverev at the Swedish Open. The Slovakian has a 12-14 record this year, with his only claycourt semifinal appearance coming at the Banja Luka Open.

Zverev has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Molcan, having beaten him in three sets at Roland Garros and Bastad this year. The Greman will be hoping to extend his dominance over the 25-year-old and advance to the second round in Hamburg.