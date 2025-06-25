Alexander Zverev & girlfriend Sophia enjoy fun night out while in Austria for WorldChanger Days ahead of Wimbledon

Alexander Zverev and his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, enjoyed a night out in Austria as they attended the WorldChanger Days. The German played two grass court events and will now compete at the Wimbledon Championships next week.

The WorldChanger Days event was held from June 22-23, 2025, at the Stanglwirt Hotel in Going, Tyrol, Austria. Zverev's foundation is a partner of the event, and he was one of the several famous personalities present. According to its website, WorldChanger is "a community of leaders and public figures."

More than 400 visionaries, leaders, and public figures were present for the event this year. It is dedicated to promoting the adoption and spread of positive habits around the world.

Zverev's girlfriend, Thomalla, shared an image on her Instagram Story where the couple was seen enjoying a fun night out with famous personalities.

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla's Instagram Story | Image: Instagram @sophiathomalla

In another image, Thomalla was dressed up to attend the event.

Thomalla's Instagram Story | Image: Instagram @sophiathomalla

Zverev has been in a relationship with German actress and model Thomalla since 2020. She has become a familiar presence on tour, frequently cheering him on at events.

"I play extremely well with her behind me" - Alexander Zverev on his bond with girlfriend Sophia Thomalla

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla at the BMW Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev's relationship with Sophia Thomalla has been a source of emotional support for the German tennis star. He once opened up about its impact.

"Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security," Zverev told a German tennis magazine in December 2021. "I play extremely well with her behind me and I hope that will continue to be the case next year and maybe even better. I haven't achieved all of my goals yet."

Thomalla traveled with him to Australia at the beginning of the year and was spotted in South America as well, soon after. Recently, she has been touring Germany with him during the grass season.

World No. 3 Zverev holds a 35-13 record this season including a title in Munich. He finished as a runner-up at the Australian Open and a quarterfinalist at the French Open in 2025.

Ahead of Wimbledon, the German has played and won several matches on grass. He finished runner-up to Taylor Fritz in Stuttgart and reached the semifinal in Halle. The 28-year-old will enter Wimbledon as the third seed.

