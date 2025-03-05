Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia, Zheng Qinwen, Serena Williams' ex-coach & others turn up the style at 'Taste of Tennis' Indian Wells event

Alexander Zverev and his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla, Zheng Qinwen, and other tennis stars recently made stylish appearances at the 'Taste of Tennis' event ahead of the 2025 Indian Wells Open. The main draw action of the event is set to take place from March 5 to 16.

Zverev has entered the tournament as the top seed amid Jannik Sinner's three-month doping suspension, aiming to win his maiden title at the ATP Masters 1000 event. The German will also look to bounce back strongly from his disappointing South American swing as he continues his pursuit of the World No. 1 ranking.

Ahead of the Indian Wells Masters, Alexander Zverev attended the 'Taste of Tennis' event with his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla. The World No. 2 dressed casually in jeans and a gray t-shirt, while Thomalla cut a stylish figure in a chic mini dress.

The couple was joined by Zheng Qinwen, who wore an elegant baby blue set, featuring a sleeveless vest. Meanwhile, Alycia Parks looked stunning in a glamorous black jumpsuit, while Katerina Siniakova donned a cozy pink ensemble.

The likes of Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou, Learner Tien, Caroline Dolehide, Diego Schwartzman, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Dayana Yastremska, and more also graced the event with their presence.

Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou

While at the event, Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla playfully poked fun at the German for wearing an apron and serving her food despite never stepping foot in the kitchen in the last four years.

Alexander Zverev will be joined by girlfriend Sophia during his Indian Wells Masters campaign

Alexander Zverev - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev will enjoy his girlfriend's support from the stands during his campaign at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters. Following a first-round bye, the top seed will face the winner between Miomir Kecmanovic and Tallon Griekspoor in his opening match.

The World No. 2 will be determined to clinch his maiden title at the ATP Masters 1000 event, having recently disclosed his aim to challenge Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz for major titles and the World No. 1 ranking. Speaking to the press at the Rio Open, Zverev acknowledged that he needed to make certain improvements to reach their level.

"I’m not number one in the world yet, but I want to be. My goal is to fight for the big titles and the top spot in the rankings with Alcaraz and Sinner. There are things they do better than me. I have to improve," Zverev said.

If Zverev emerges victorious in his tournament opener, he will likely face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the third round, followed by a potential fourth-round encounter with Frances Tiafoe.

