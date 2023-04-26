Ever since returning to action at the 2023 Australian Open after a seven-month injury layoff, Alexander Zverev has been trying to find his top level. Ahead of the 2023 Madrid Open, the German has exuded confidence in regaining his form.

Zverev was playing at an extremely high level before he suffered a horrific injury during the 2022 French Open semi-finals against eventual champion Rafael Nadal in June. He tore all three lateral ligaments in his right ankle before leaving the court in a wheelchair.

Zverev reached the final in Madrid last year but lost to Carlos Alcaraz. He was also a semi-finalist in Rome and at Roland Garros, meaning that the 26-year-old will be defending 1,680 points in the three tournaments. Speaking to ATPTour.com recently, Zverev stated that although he wasn't sure how long it would take, he believed he would become the player he once was.

"[Previous big wins] make me realize that if I get back to 100%, that's where I can be. It's all about me getting back," Alexander Zverev said. "I know the player that I was and I know that I can get back there. How long will it take me? That is up to me, that is up to god, in a way. We'll see how it goes."

Seeded 13th in Madrid, Zverev will receive a bye in the first round and face either David Goffin or Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round. If he keeps advancing, the fourth round could see him take on Carlos Alcaraz. The German has a 3-1 head-to-head record against the Spaniard.

Zverev faced early exits at the Australian Open, Qatar Open, in Miami, and Munich. However, he has also shown glimpses of his former self at the Dubai Tennis Championships, BNP Paribas Open, and the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Alexander Zverev hopes to win against top players

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev came close to beating Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round of the 2023 BNP Paribas Open but ultimately lost 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-5. It was nearly a repeat of the result in the third round in Monte-Carlo when Medvedev won 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7).

In his recent interview, Zverev remarked that winning close matches against top players was his priority.

"Some weeks, I feel so close, I feel like I can win a tournament again. Some weeks, like in Indian Wells, I feel like if I can get past that Medvedev match, I can end up in the final against [Carlos] Alcaraz. In Monte Carlo, the same thing," Alexander Zverev said. "There are always weeks like Miami, where I get a little bit injured, and in Munich, where I don't play my best tennis. And you feel like you are so far away."

"For me, it's about winning those games right now, winning those tight matches against great opponents and then you can say you're back. But you definitely need to win one or two of those," he added.

Zverev and Casper Ruud have signed up for the ATP 500 Hamburg Open, which will be played from July 24 to 30.

Poll : 0 votes