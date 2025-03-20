Alexander Zverev recently wowed Francisco Lachowski by effortlessly hitting a three-pointer in front of his eyes. The German tennis star and the Brazilian supermodel were in attendance at the Kaseya Center for the NBA match between the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons.

Ad

Zverev is in Miami gearing up for the 2025 Miami Masters, the second and final stop of the Sunshine Double following the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The 27-year-old will be the top seed at the event and decided to rejuvenate himself with some NBA action.

Though Bam Adebayo'ss 30 points and Tyler Herro's 29 points gave it their best efforts to get a win for the home team, an all-round effort from the Pistons, with Cade Cunnigham leading the way with 25 points, resulted in the 113-116 loss for the Heat. While the Miami Heat is struggling in 10th place in the Eastern Conference table, the Detroit Pistons find themselves in a good position to clinch a spot for the playoffs.

Ad

Trending

While in attendance, Zverev also got a chance to shoot some hoops and was joined by Lachowski, also lovingly called Chico by his fans. While the latter's attempt to hit a three-pointer was a near miss as the ball hit the rim, Zverev effortlessly hit it, impressing Lachowski. However, Zverev decided to play it down by calling his shot "lucky".

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zverev also attended the Heat's matchup against the Boston Celtics, which they lost 91-103, as soon as he reached Miami. His girlfriend Sophia Thomalla shared an image of the German on her Instagram story, where he was seen enjoying the game.

The World No. 2 arrived in Miami earlier than he would've liked. His early arrival was a result of his premature exit at the Indian Wells Masters, where he lost to Tallon Griekspoor by failing to convert his one-set lead. He has been suffering a poor run of results since his Australian Open defeat. He hasn't made it past the quarterfinals in his last four attempts.

Ad

"I'm just not playing good tennis at the moment" - Alexander Zverev makes an honest confession about his current form

Alexander Zverev - Source: Getty

Following his shocking defeat to Griekspoor in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters, Alexander Zverev was asked if his poor form was a result of his crushing straight-set defeat to Jannik Sinner in the final of the Australian Open lingering in the back of his head, to which he responded,

Ad

"Yeah, I don't know. Maybe a little bit, but I can sit here and have excuses, but at the end of the day I'm just not playing good tennis at the moment. It's as simple as that," Alexander Zverev responded in a presser.

"I'm not playing a level that I want to play, definitely not playing anywhere near what I played in Australia. This is the end result of, I don't know, yeah, maybe Australian Open. But I'm just, yeah, I'm just disappointed with my game. That's No. 1 thing for me."

Zverev will try to turn his fortune at the Miami Open, where he is the top seed again. He will face the winner of the Benjamin Bonzi vs Jacob Fearnley match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.