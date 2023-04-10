Former World No. 2 Alexander Zverev recently commented on tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's impressive comeback performances following major injuries.

Zverev sustained an ankle injury during his 2022 French Open semifinal against 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal. The German was forced to retire at the end of the second set when he was trailing, 7-6(8), 6-6. The incident ended his hopes of winning his first Major and resulted in a protracted injury layoff.

The 25-year-old made his return in the ongoing 2023 season and has competed in the Australian Open, Rotterdam Open, Qatar Open, Dubai Tennis Championships, Indian Wells Masters, and Miami Open. His only notable performance in these was reaching the semi-finals in Dubai as Zverev has found it difficult to reach his pre-injury levels.

In an interview with Eurosport, Alexander Zverev discussed how Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are very different in that they can easily win tournaments after returning from injury and have done so for the past two decades.

"Rafa and Roger [Federer] are different. They come back from injury and they start winning tournaments immediately. I don't know how they do that. But they've been doing it for 20 years now," Zverev said.

"I did feel like that could have been the week for me" - Alexander Zverev on French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev hugging at the 2022 French Open - Day Thirteen.

When asked if he thought he could have won the semifinal match at the 2022 French Open if he had been able to continue, Alexander Zverev said yes, but that anything could have happened because Rafael Nadal is the best on the surface.

"For some reason I did. I don't want to sound arrogant. Rafa is obviously the best player to ever play on that surface so you never know what happens," Zverev said.

"You never know what happens in that match as well. If I don't get injured, of course I [could have lost] that match. Of course, he can go on to win his 14th Grand Slam," he added.

The 25-year-old then added that he felt like he was playing his best tennis on clay and that he could have gone on to win his first Grand Slam singles title.

"But I felt like I was playing my best tennis that I've ever played on that surface. So for some reason, I did feel like I could at least compete with him, which I was doing," Alexander Zverev said.

"The outcome of the match obviously, always depends on little factors as well. But I did feel like that could have been the week for me," he added.

Zverev's next match will be at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, where he will face Alexander Bublik on Tuesday (April 11).

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes