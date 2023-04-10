Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 4

Day 4 of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters features the long-awaited return of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

The Serb had to sit out the last couple of Masters tournaments held in Indian Wells and Miami due to the vaccine mandate in the US. Djokovic is gunning for a third title here, having emerged victorious back in 2013 and 2015. Following a first-round bye, he's set to take on qualifier Ivan Gakhov.

Two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will commence his title defense against Benjamin Bonzi. Last year's finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is also in the fray and is up against Karen Khachanov.

Grigor Dimitrov will face off against rising young star Ben Shelton, who competed in his first ATP tournament on clay at last week's Estoril Open. Other notable names set to take to the court on Tuesday include Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz.

With plenty of exciting match-ups lined up for the day, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Monte-Carlo Masters:

Schedule for Day 4 at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Court Rainer III

Starting at 11 am local time: Alexander Bublik vs (13) Alexander Zverev;

followed by: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Jaume Munar;

followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Ivan Gakhov;

followed by: Benjamin Bonzi vs (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Court des Princes

Starting at 11 am local time: Ben Shelton vs Grigor Dimitrov;

followed by: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs (9) Karen Khachanov;

followed by: Miomir Kecmanovic vs (16) Lorenzo Musetti;

followed by: (10) Hubert Hurkacz vs Jack Draper.

Court 2

Starting at 11 am local time: (Q) Ugo Humbert vs Lorenzo Sonego;

followed by: (WC) Valentin Vacherot vs (Q) Luca Nardi;

followed by: Dan Evans vs (Q) Ilya Ivashka.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all matches on TSN.

India: Fans can watch all the matches on Sony Liv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA April 11, 2023 5:00 am ET Canada April 11, 2023 5:00 am ET UK April 11, 2023 10:00 am BST India April 11, 2023 2:30 pm IST

