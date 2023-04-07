Monte-Carlo Masters 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 116th edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters will be held from April 9-16. It's the first Masters 1000 tournament of the clay season and will be followed by the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic headlines the field as the top seed and is aiming for a third title here. Having lost in the second round last year, the Serb will be aiming to make a deep run this time around.
Stefanos Tsitsipas is the two-time defending champion and is seeded second. He's followed by Daniil Medvedev as the third seed and Casper Ruud as the fourth seed.
Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz and Cameron Norrie are some of the other notable names in the fray. Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka also received a wildcard to compete.
The tournament has been hit by a spate of withdrawls over the last few days. Rafael Nadal, an 11-time champion, was the first to pull out as he continues to recover from an injury sustained at the Australian Open.
Carlos Alcaraz followed suit, along with Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and Gael Monfils, among others. Despite the absence of quite a few big names, the draw is loaded with plenty of in-form players.
With a ton of exciting match-ups waiting to unfold over the next week, here are all the channel and streaming details for the Monte-Carlo Masters:
Monte-Carlo Masters channel and live streaming details
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Monte-Carlo Masters live on their respective channels and sites:
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
