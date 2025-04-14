Alexander Zverev makes brutally honest admission about his form ahead of French Open revenge

Alexander Zverev has made an honest confession about his form ahead of the 2025 French Open, where he will look to seek retribution. The German had a positive start to the year, reaching the final of the Australian Open. However, a poor run of results since then has caused him to drop from second to third in the ATP rankings.

Ad

Following his Australian Open final run, where he was decimated by Jannik Sinner, Zverev seems to have lost his rhythm, as evidenced by his underwhelming 6-6 win/loss record. His most recent came at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he was ousted by Matteo Berrettini in the second round after failing to convert his one-set lead.

Ahead of his campaign at his home tournament, the BMW Open in Munich, the World No. 3 spoke to the media after a practice session and talked about his recent form slump and brimmed with confidence ahead of some very important weeks of the European clay swing.

Ad

Trending

"Of course I haven't played particularly well. I lost to a lot of guys that I should have beaten," he admitted. "I still believe I can play well on the big stage. I mean, I played in the Australian Open final three months ago. That said, I haven't forgotten how to do it. But yes, the last few weeks have been a bit more difficult, but I'm still very confident that I will play well now and hopefully in the next few weeks," Alexander Zverev said.

Ad

He expressed his intentions to be in form by the time the French Open arrives, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final in a five-set thriller last year.

"I think I will get out of my phase soon too. I feel like I'm starting to play better and better. I think I need to win one or two close matches. And I still have faith in myself. I still have faith in myself that I will start playing really good tennis by the time Paris comes around and that Paris will still be the main focus." (via tennis.com)

Ad

The German also made an interesting assessment about his form slump.

Alexander Zverev makes an interesting remark about his form slump

Alexander Zverev - Source: Getty

Continuing his thoughts, Alexander Zverev admitted he would prefer going through the trouble of playing Grand Slam finals, then losing in the opening rounds of events and having off time.

Ad

"I think I'm being honest when I say that I'd rather have the problem of playing in the Australian Open final than losing in the first or second round there and then having all the time in the world,” Zverev said.

Alexander Zverev will be the top seed at the 2025 BMW Open and will kick off his campaign against Alexandre Muller, a rivalry the German currently leads 1-0.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More