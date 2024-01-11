Alexander Zverev and Netflix were at the receiving end of fans' criticism as they came out in support of Daniil Medvedev following the release of Break Point season 2.

In the latest season of Netlfix's Break Point, there is an episode featured around Zverev's return to the sport following a long hiatus after his semi-final match against Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Roland Garros.

The fourth episode - 'Unfinished Business' documents Zverev's journey during the 2023 season. The episode features a segment that covers his 14th match against Daniil Medvedev at the Monte Carlo Masters.

In the segment, Zverev says that Medvedev plays with the head of his opponent and does things during a match that are frustrating. This then cuts to a compilation of Medvedev's infamous on-court antics.

These clips were deemed to be taken out of context by fans who felt that Netlfix and Zverev were trying to portray Medvedev as the villain in Zverev's story. Later on in the episode, some of Medvedev's matches were not appreciated by the German's team who could be seen saying that they lost all respect for Medvedev.

Fans came out in support of the Russian on X (formerly Twitter). One fan said that Netflix and Alexander Zverev were being nasty and also wanted Medvedev to get his revenge.

"Zverev and netflix so nasty for no reason! I need my man to get his lick back expeditiously!"

Another fan mentioned that Medvedev prefers the court to do the talking.

"Daniil is great and prefers letting the court talk itself ahah"

Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters

Alexander Zverev faced Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

During their third round match at the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters, Alexander Zverev seemed to be all over the Russian, serving for the match in the second set.

At 4-5 down, Daniil Medvedev did something unusual. The Russian pulled out a net pole in frustration which made Zverev, the umpire and the crowd smile. There was no warning because the pole didn't break.

This seemingly trivial incident, however, put Zverev off his game and Medvedev took advantage of the situation to win the second set in a tiebreak.

In the deciding set, at 4-3, Medvedev ran to the bathroom when the players were only meant to switch sides. He came back to win the match 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7) in 3 hours and 5 minutes.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Zverev lashed out at Medvedev, calling him one of the most unfair players in the world.

"He is one of the most unfair players in the world, I take fair play and sportsmanship very serious. He does not. He takes a toilet break when it's not possible anymore," Zverev said.

Alexander Zverev added how Medvedev would put try to do unusual things to put him off his game whenever he felt that the German was getting the upper hand.

"There are 1000 situations in which he feels that I start to play better and in which he tries to do something every time. I'm extremely disappointed from him as an athlete," the German said.