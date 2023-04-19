Alexander Zverev pictured with girlfriend Sophia Thomalla at Munich Open players' party

Former World No. 2 Alexander Zverev was recently pictured with his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla at the 2023 Munich Open players' party.

Zverev has had mixed performances in the 2023 season so far. He competed in the Australian Open, Rotterdam Open, Qatar Open, Dubai Tennis Championships, Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open. His only notable performance in this year was reaching the semifinals in Dubai.

The 25-year-old will now compete on his home soil at the Munich Open, where he is a two-time winner. He will begin his campaign against Christopher O'Connell on Wednesday (April 19).

The German was seen attending the player's party before the tournament commenced, photographed with his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla. Thomalla shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram stories.

Thomalla and Zverev have been dating since October 2021, and the German celebrity star has been spotted in the former world No. 2's player box during tennis tournaments. She was even featured in the new documentary 'Zverev: Der Unvollendete,' which explores the tennis star's tennis career as well as his relationship with his current girlfriend.

"I did feel like that could have been the week for me" - Alexander Zverev on French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal

Alexander Zverev pictured with Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open - Day Thirteen.

Alexander Zverev sustained an ankle injury during his 2022 French Open semifinal against 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. The German was trailing 7-6(8), 6-6 when he was forced to retire. The incident ended his hopes of winning his first Major and resulted in a protracted injury layoff.

When asked if he thought he could have won the semifinal match at the 2022 French Open if he had been able to continue, Zverev said yes, but that anything could have happened because Nadal is the best on the surface.

"For some reason I did. I don't want to sound arrogant. Rafa is obviously the best player to ever play on that surface so you never know what happens," Zverev said in an interview with Eurosport. "You never know what happens in that match as well. If I don't get injured, of course I [could have lost] that match. Of course, he can go on to win his 14th Grand Slam."

The 25-year-old then added that he felt like he was playing his best tennis on clay and that he could have gone on to win his first Grand Slam singles title were it not for his injury.

"But I felt like I was playing my best tennis that I've ever played on that surface. So for some reason, I did feel like I could at least compete with him, which I was doing," Alexander Zverev said. "The outcome of the match obviously, always depends on little factors as well. But I did feel like that could have been the week for me."

