Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia flexes muscles in new gym update as German prepares for Ben Shelton final in Munich

Sophia Thomalla, Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, has posted a gym selfie flexing her muscles. Thomalla and fellow German Zverev, the ATP's World No. 2, have been together since 2021. The TV presenter, model, and actress has joined several other tennis spouses who often post about their glamorous lives on the ATP Tour.

Both of Thomalla's parents are actors. She first became well-known in Germany in 2014, when she starred in a German adaptation of the US reality TV dating show, Are You The One. She was also involved in a few high-profile relationships, including one with British musician Gavin Rossdale.

The couple is currently in Munich, where Zverev is preparing to take on American Ben Shelton in the final of the BMW Open. Before the much-anticipated match, Thomalla posted an image on her Instagram stories posing in front of a gym mirror, showing off her muscles.

Sophia Thomalla IG Story | Source: Sophia Thomalla Instagram/@sophiathonalla

Alexander Zverev's BMW performances have rescued a relatively poor start to 2025. The World No. 2 had hoped to overtake Jannik Sinner for the World No. 1 spot but has fallen short. Zverev had only reached two quarterfinals since losing to Sinner in January's Australian Open final.

Alexander Zverev has suggested that Sophia Thomalla is a positive influence on his tennis

BMW Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

35-year-old Sophia Thomalla has been a calming influence on Alexander Zverev's life and tennis. Once a German playboy model, FHM ranked her third on their sexiest women of 2010 list. She also featured as a jury member on the dance show Dance Dance Dance and has supported women's rights in her home country.

In 2021, Zverev spoke to the German tennis magazine, tennismagazin.de, and credited Thomalla for getting his tennis career back on track:

“Over the last 20 years, I've put a lot of work into my tennis, especially with my father. I've done everything to get to where I am now. But of course, you can see that for the first time, I have a partner who supports me. I'm playing extremely well with her behind me, and I hope that will continue next year, and maybe even improve. I haven't achieved all of my goals yet."

Sophia Thomalla and Alexander Zverev are often seen together on the ATP Tour. Thomalla has been in the crowd in Munich cheering Zverev on as he seeks his 24th ATP title.

