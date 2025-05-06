Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia oozes style in chic brown dress for beach outing during Thailand trip

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, turned up the style quotient during their vacation in Thailand as she oozed style in a chic brown dress for a beach outing. They are enjoying a quick getaway to Thailand before the Italian Open gets underway.

Ad

The World No. 2 has had a mixed season, winning the BMW Open last month and finishing runner-up at the Australian Open earlier this year.

The ATP 500 win would serve as a huge boost for the German, who began his clay court season well and will look to ride the form into the Italian Open as well. Seeded second at the Italian Open, he will start his campaign on May 9.

Ahead of what promises to be a hectic few weeks, the 28-year-old accompanied his partner, Thomall, for a relaxing vacation in Thailand. The couple was last spotted at Koh Samui island, and Thomalla shared a stunning picture of herself wearing a brown dress.

Ad

Trending

Screengrab of Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story; Source: Instagram @sophiathomalla

Zverev has been in a relationship with Thomalla since 2021. She is an avid fitness enthusiast and a German actress who has played prominent roles in the German TV shows Der Bergdoktor and Commisario Laurenti.

Ad

Alexander Zverev says it's harder to stay in the top 10 today than in the Federer-Nadal-Djokovic era

Alexander Zverev is the current World No. 2. Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev has been ranked World No. 2 since the start of the year and even had a chance briefly to climb to the top of the standings when Jannik Sinner was serving a three-month suspension over doping. He was asked last week whether it was more challenging to stay in the top 10 now compared to the Federer-Nadal-Djokovic era.

Ad

“No, definitely not. It's much more difficult. The depth of players is much more,” Alexander Zverev said. "Before, I remember when I got to the top 10 for the first time in 2017, it was eight years ago. Yes, the top 10 was very strong, and we had the four best players in the world with Novak, Rafa, Roger, Andy, Stan, you know, del Potro and all those guys.

Ad

But the level from, I would say, 10 to 20 and then 20 to 30 was much lower than it is now. Yes, the top of the top was unbelievable, but the depth now is much more."

Having already won a title on clay, the German will look to keep the momentum ahead of the French Open as he remains in the hunt for his maiden Grand Slam title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi D'Souza Current sports journalist, former tennis player. Know More