Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia prioritises fitness as she shares gym selfie during Thailand vacation

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, turned heads with her gym outfit in a recent social media update. She is currently on vacation in Thailand and will not grace the Madrid Open event to support the German player.
Zverev recently displayed his exceptional skills at the BMW Open, having claimed the title of the tournament. He defeated multiple players, including Alexandre Muller, Daniel Altmaier, Fabian Marozsan, and more, to reach the final round, where he squared off against Ben Shelton. The American couldn't overpower Zverev, and the latter attained victory with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-4.
Currently, the German tennis player is gearing up for his showdown against Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of the Madrid Open, which is slated for April 25. While Zverev is busy preparing for his tournament, his girlfriend, Thomalla, won't be seen on the sidelines, as she is currently having the time of her life in Thailand.
During her trip, she uploaded a mirror selfie on her Instagram story. In this update, she flaunted her toned abs and sported a pink-colored Adidas outfit while she was in her gym, showcasing the significance of fitness in her life. The story's caption read:
"First session in Thailand."
Although she isn't accompanying Zverev at the Madrid Open, Thomalla has often been seen voicing her support for him, and the German has openly acknowledged her influence.
When Alexander Zverev made his feelings known about his girlfriend being a positive influence on his tennis
Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla have been dating each other since 2021, and the latter is the German's biggest supporter. From cheering for him from the sidelines to sharing adorable posts for him on social media, Thomalla always extends her support for the player.
Considering these thoughtful gestures, Zverev once credited his girlfriend for getting his career back on track in an interview with Tennis Magazin. Reflecting on his entire career, he said:
“Over the last 20 years, I've put a lot of work into my tennis, especially with my father. I've done everything to get to where I am now. But of course, you can see that for the first time, I have a partner who supports me. I'm playing extremely well with her behind me, and I hope that will continue next year, and maybe even improve. I haven't achieved all of my goals yet," said Alexander Zverev.
Alexander Zverev started his 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open, which commenced on January 12. He qualified for the finals of this tournament, where he squared off against Jannik Sinner; however, he fell short of claiming the title with a scoreline of 6-3, 7-6(7), 6-3.