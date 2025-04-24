Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia prioritises fitness as she shares gym selfie during Thailand vacation

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, turned heads with her gym outfit in a recent social media update. She is currently on vacation in Thailand and will not grace the Madrid Open event to support the German player.

Ad

Zverev recently displayed his exceptional skills at the BMW Open, having claimed the title of the tournament. He defeated multiple players, including Alexandre Muller, Daniel Altmaier, Fabian Marozsan, and more, to reach the final round, where he squared off against Ben Shelton. The American couldn't overpower Zverev, and the latter attained victory with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-4.

Currently, the German tennis player is gearing up for his showdown against Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of the Madrid Open, which is slated for April 25. While Zverev is busy preparing for his tournament, his girlfriend, Thomalla, won't be seen on the sidelines, as she is currently having the time of her life in Thailand.

Ad

Trending

During her trip, she uploaded a mirror selfie on her Instagram story. In this update, she flaunted her toned abs and sported a pink-colored Adidas outfit while she was in her gym, showcasing the significance of fitness in her life. The story's caption read:

"First session in Thailand."

Sophia Thomalla’s story - Source: via @sophiathomalla on Instagram

Although she isn't accompanying Zverev at the Madrid Open, Thomalla has often been seen voicing her support for him, and the German has openly acknowledged her influence.

Ad

When Alexander Zverev made his feelings known about his girlfriend being a positive influence on his tennis

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla have been dating each other since 2021, and the latter is the German's biggest supporter. From cheering for him from the sidelines to sharing adorable posts for him on social media, Thomalla always extends her support for the player.

Ad

Considering these thoughtful gestures, Zverev once credited his girlfriend for getting his career back on track in an interview with Tennis Magazin. Reflecting on his entire career, he said:

“Over the last 20 years, I've put a lot of work into my tennis, especially with my father. I've done everything to get to where I am now. But of course, you can see that for the first time, I have a partner who supports me. I'm playing extremely well with her behind me, and I hope that will continue next year, and maybe even improve. I haven't achieved all of my goals yet," said Alexander Zverev.

Alexander Zverev started his 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open, which commenced on January 12. He qualified for the finals of this tournament, where he squared off against Jannik Sinner; however, he fell short of claiming the title with a scoreline of 6-3, 7-6(7), 6-3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More