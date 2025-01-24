Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla reacts to German's heartwarming moment with Novak Djokovic after Serb's Australian Open SF retirement

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla reacted to the German's heartwarming moment with Novak Djokovic after their Australian Open semifinal clash. Zverev locked horns with 10-time Melbourne Major champion Djokovic in the Rod Laver Arena on Friday, January 24.

An intensely fought opening set saw the German come out on top after a nervy tiebreak, 7-6(5). Soon after the set point, Djokovic retired injured and walked across the court to embrace his opponent.

Zverev was left with mixed emotions as the Serb's campaign in Melbourne abruptly ended. Taking to social media, Thomalla posted the touching moment the duo shared on the court.

Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story on Friday (Source: Instagram - @sophiathomalla)

Novak Djokovic had picked up an injury to his left leg during his quarterfinal clash with Carlos Alcaraz. He was bandaged on the thigh and played through the injury for the last three sets of the match.

While there were no evident signs of struggle during Friday's match, the former World No. 1 acknowledged a muscle tear on his left leg and that he could no longer handle the pain. With this result, the Serb blew up his chance to surpass Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles and win his 100th career title.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev advanced to his first Australian Open final. He has been in scintillating form in the hardcourts of Melbourne, dropping just two sets throughout the tournament. He will face the winner from the semifinal clash between defending champion Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton.

"Novak Djokovic has given absolutely everything of his life to the sport" - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev (L) shakes hands with Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Alexander Zverev had nothing but words of respect for Novak Djokovic during the on-court interview after their Australian Open semifinal clash. After retiring from the match, the Serb was met with boos from a section of the crowd at Rod Laver Arena.

Zverev insisted that it was wrong to boo any player who retired from injury and demanded respect for the 24-time Grand Slam champion who had given "absolutely everything of his life to the sport the last 20 years."

"Please guys, don't boo a player when he goes out with an injury. I know everyone paid for tickets and everyone wants to see a five-set semifinal but Novak has given absolutely everything of his life to the sport the last 20 years. If he cannot continue a tennis match, he cannot. Be respectful. Really, show some love for Novak as well," Zverev said.

Zverev and Djokovic have been great friends on the tour. The German recently hinted about an agreement where the former World No. 1 would coach him after retirement.

