Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla shares gym mirror selfie from Florida amid boyfriend's Miami Open campaign

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, recently hit the gym and shared a mirror selfie. The German actress and model, often seen by Zverev's side during tournaments, also accompanied him to the WTA 1000 event in Miami.

Zverev is competing at the Miami Open as the No. 1 seed because the current World No. 1, Jannik Sinner, is serving a three-month doping suspension. The German received a first-round bye and began his campaign with a comfortable 6-2, 6-4 win over Britain's Jacob Fearnley.

The 27-year-old faced some resistance from Australia's Jordan Thompson in the third round but eventually prevailed 7-5, 6-4. Up next for Zverev is France's Arthur Fils. The World No. 2 holds an impressive 3-1 head-to-head lead against the Frenchman. Their most recent encounter was at the Masters 1000 event in Paris, where Zverev won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The German might have a psychological edge over Fils. Additionally, Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, is by his side in Miami to support him. She was recently spotted at a gym in the city and shared a mirror selfie. Thomalla wore a sports vest paired with black bottoms, while white sneakers completed her look.

Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @sophiathomalla)

Thomalla has long been active on social media, frequently sharing glimpses of her life. Ahead of her boyfriend's campaign in Miami, the German model shared a mirror selfie similar to her recent one. Additionally, she hinted at an upcoming vacation to Thailand with the post.

Thomalla, who has been dating Zverev since 2021, also visited Miami Beach, taking in its scenic views.

Alexander Zverev has yet to win a title in 2025

Alexander Zverev at TENNIS: MAR 24 Miami Open - Image Source: Getty

Zverev has been the No. 1 seed in multiple tournaments this year, except for the Australian Open, but has yet to win a title. The 27-year-old had a strong campaign at the 2025 Australian Open.

He endured a grueling campaign, defeating Lucas Pouille, Pedro Martinez, Jacob Fearnley, Ugo Humbert, and the United States' Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals. He advanced to the final after Novak Djokovic withdrew mid-match in their semifinal clash due to injury. However, Zverev had won the first set against the Serb.

But the German's hopes of winning his first Major title ended with a 3-6, 6-7(7), 3-6 defeat to No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner.

The German then competed at the Argentina Open, reaching the quarterfinals, where he was eliminated by home favorite Francisco Cerúndolo 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. He suffered another quarterfinal exit in Rio, falling to Argentina's Francisco Comesaña, followed by a fourth-round exit in Mexico against Learner Tien.

Zverev then suffered a surprising second-round defeat to the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor, 6-4, 7-6(5), 7-6(4) at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. His season record now stands at 14-5.

