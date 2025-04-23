Alexander Zverev's model girlfriend Sophia turns up the glamour in vacation as she misses out on German's Madrid Open start

Sophia Thomalla, Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, has posted a glamorous beach selfie as she enjoys a vacation in Thailand. Zverev is currently preparing for his assault on the Madrid Open title without Thomalla, having captured last week's BMW Open trophy with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over American Ben Shelton in Munich.

Zverev, the ATP's World No. 2, and Thomalla have been together since 2021. Thomalla is an actress, model, and broadcaster who first came to prominence in 2014, when she appeared on the German version of the US reality show, 'Are You The One'. She has also been involved in several high-profile relationships, including with British musician Gavin Rossdale, before meeting Zverev.

Sophia Thomalla shared an image on her Instagram stories in which she's posing on Thailand's Ko Samui beach in a stunning red dress.

Sophia Thomalla IG Story | Source: Sophia Thomalla Instagram/@sophiathomalla

Alexander Zverev's BMW Open victory disguises a relatively slow start to the year by the German's high standards. The World No. 2 had hoped to take advantage of Jannik Sinner's enforced absence from the Tour to capture the No. 1 spot, but has failed to make enough ground on the Italian.

Alexander Zverev has credited Sophia Thomalla for helping him rise up the ATP rankings

BMW Open 2025 - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Sophia Thomalla was once a German Playboy model. She was also ranked third on FHM's list of their sexiest women of 2010. She also starred as a judge on the dance show 'Dance Dance Dance', and has used her social media platforms to support women's rights in her home country.

In 2021, Zverev was interviewed by the German tennis magazine, tennismagazin.de, and suggested that Thomalla has had a huge influence on his tennis career:

“Over the last 20 years, I've put a lot of work into my tennis, especially with my father. I've done everything to get to where I am now. But of course, you can see that for the first time, I have a partner who supports me. I'm playing extremely well with her behind me, and I hope that will continue next year, and maybe even improve. I haven't achieved all of my goals yet."

Sophia Thomalla and Alexander Zverev are often seen together on the ATP Tour. Thomalla was on the stands last week as Zverev clinched his 24th career ATP title in Munich, and she will no doubt be returning from her vacation to cheer Zverev on as he attempts to make it two in a row in Madrid.

