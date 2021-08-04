Alexander Zverev says winning Olympic gold is "greatest thing you can achieve in sport", reveals Bayern is one of his favorite clubs

Alexander Zverev won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last week, beating Novak Djokovic and Karen Khachanov en route to securing the top honor. Back in Germany after his triumph, Zverev attended the Paulaner Legends Cup, where he spoke about his historic Olympic victory as well as his love for FC Bayern Munich.

The Paulaner Legends Cup is a reunion of Bayern Munich legends which features several events including an exhibition football match. This year, former footballers and important club figures, including Giovane Élber, Claudio Pizarro, Roy Makaay, Oliver Kahn and Uli Hoeneß attended the event at the Allianz Arena.

Speaking to FCBayern.com, Alexander Zverev elaborated on his feelings after winning gold for his country, highlighting how his hard work has finally begun to pay off. Zverev claimed that winning the top honor at the quadrennial event is the "greatest thing you can achieve in sport".

“It (winning gold medal) is of course an amazing feeling," Zverev said. "Winning gold at the Olympics is the greatest thing you can achieve in sport. All the hard work of the past few years is paying off. I am a completely normal person. It's nice to see that the other football legends here are normal guys too."

President Herbert Hainer welcomed Olympic champion Alexander Zverev at the new FC Bayern World and presented him with a Bayern shirt with his name. Zverev will also be at Allianz Arena during the team's presentation tomorrow [📸 Bild] pic.twitter.com/nuhjiou7uo — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 3, 2021

Zverev, who is a big football fan, also revealed that he supports both Bayern Munich and his local Bundesliga club Hamburger SV.

“I have two favorite clubs," Zverev added. "Internationally, at a very high level, it has always been FC Bayern. My first jersey was from FC Bayern, from Oliver Kahn back then. As a Hamburg resident, I am also a HSV fan. For me, FC Bayern is the largest club in the world and also the one that I follow the most. "

I really wanted to attend the Paulaner Legends Cup: Alexander Zverev

Tokyo 2020 Gold Medalist Alexander Zverev welcomed by fans on his return to Germany

Alexander Zverev received a hero's welcome in Germany after winning the gold medal for his country at the Tokyo Olympics. Naturally, Zverev was bombarded by media requests and felicitation ceremonies.

However, the 24-year-old revealed his presence at the Paulaner Legends Cup was confirmed long before he won the gold medal at the Olympics.

“It was planned before I won the gold medal," Zverev said. "I really wanted to do that. It's a huge event for me too. It's wonderful to see all of these people here. "

