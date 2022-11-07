Alexander Zverev showers girlfriend with plushie gifts after arcade game success

Alexander Zverev took to Instagram to share his successful day at a funfair with his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla.

The former world No. 2 has been in a relationship with German actress and model Sophia Thomalla since 2021. Since then, the couple have frequently been spotted in public together.

Sophia posted a picture of Zverev playing a basketball arcade game at a funfair on her Instagram story.

The German reposted it in his story along with another photo of his partner clutching numerous stuffed animals won at the funfair. It seems that Zverev succeeded in many games at the funfair to win gifts for his girlfriend Sophia.

"It was a successful day," wrote Zverev on his Instagram story.

Earlier this month, Sophia Thomalla celebrated her 33rd birthday. Alexander Zverev took to social media to wish his girlfriend.

"Happy 18th birthday for the 16th time, Sophia Thomalla," Zverev wrote.

Alexander Zverev will be back on the court for the World Tennis League

In a recent social media video, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist announced his participation in Dubai's World Tennis League starting on December 19. The German also revealed that he had finally returned to full training on the court.

Zverev was forced to leave the French Open early due to an ankle injury sustained during his match against Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals. Since then, the 25-year-old has been out of the tour and has missed big tournaments like Wimbledon and the US Open.

In the video, Zverev expressed his excitement at being back on the tennis court and his anticipation to meet his World Tennis League teammates.

"I am very happy to be back on court, also excited to be finally start competing in December and be back in Dubai at the World Tennis League," Zverev said in the video.

