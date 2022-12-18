Alexis Ohanian proudly shares "one of his favorite" Serena Williams sports cards that also features unborn Olympia

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is an avid collector of sports cards featuring his wife. He has been accumulating numerous cards over the years, highlighting some iconic moments from Williams' career.

He recently shared a new sports card featuring Williams, which has already become one of his favorites, mainly because it also features their daughter Olympia. However, the little one cannot be seen on the card.

The moment displayed on his newly acquired sports card is from the 2017 Australian Open, which Williams famously won while she was nine weeks pregnant with Olympia. Ohanian proudly revealed the 2018 Upper Deck card from the Serena Exquisite Collection on social media, cheekily suggesting that Olympia was in the photo as well.

"This is one of my favorite @serenawilliams cards because @OlympiaOhanian is in the photo, too," Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Ohanian acquired another one from the collection of Williams' sports card, the 2008 Topps Allen and Ginter Autograph.

“Just got another one. Safely vaulted @altxyzofficial,” Ohanian wrote upon sharing the same.

Last month, he revealed another card that he got his hands on. It was an artistic rendition of one of Serena Williams' rookie sports cards. Ohanian also had the original, which he acquired from Sports Illustrated, and he proudly displayed both cards alongside one another.

"@TheRealNaturel just arrived - compare to the original @serenawilliams SI Kids RC," he wrote on Twitter.

Alexis Ohanian expresses how Serena Williams and Olympia have changed his life for the better

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and Olympia at the 2022 US Open.

Alexis Ohanian, one of the founders of Reddit, recently reflected on leaving Reddit back in 2020, and how the presence of his wife Serena Williams, and their daughter Olympia meant that he had no regrets over his decision to leave the company he started. Ohanian suggested that he went from worrying about strangers who used his company's product to worrying about his family, and he is proud of it.

"I went from being accountable to millions and millions of strangers on the internet for coding bugs to gaining clarity that came from becoming a dad," Ohanian said in an interview with Money.

"Especially to a daughter of color, and especially with a mom, who… I have a front row seat to the shit that she deals with," he added.

He further expressed that he wants to set the right example in society and his biggest wish is for people to walk up to his daughter and tell them that they are proud of his work.

"I want to make sure that there's just as many people who go up to my daughter and tell her how proud they are of her dad, and that the things that her dad did were remarkable, Ohanian stated.

