Alexis Ohanian's recent photo with his wife Serena Williams and daughter Olympia goes viral

Alexis Ohanian's recent photo with his wife Serena Williams and daughter Olympia went viral.

The Reddit co-founder regularly spends quality time with his wife and daughter and never fails to post updates about it on social media. Fans get delighted when the couple shares photos or videos from their daily lives.

Alexis Ohanian recently posted a picture of himself in a golf cart with his wife Serena Williams, daughter Olympia, and their pet dog.

“Rolling into the week off like," Alexis Ohanian wrote in his tweet.

He earlier posted a video on social media of him preparing pancakes with their daughter Olympia and called it the first daddy-daughter pancake collaboration.

"Our first daddy-daughter pancake collab," his caption read.

He also mentioned Olympia's interest in preparing pancakes in one of his previous Instagram posts.

"It wasn't about becoming a father for me, it was about becoming a Papa, and that's something I've gotta work on every day. Soon Papa Pancakes are gonna be Olympia Pancakes at this rate. My little artist is getting to work," Alexis Ohanian's caption read.

"Will not stop, ever, until every American has access to it" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian voices out for paid family leave in the US

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently discussed paid family leave in the United States. Since the birth of his first child with Serena Williams, he has remained vocal in speaking out against the practice of parents in his nation being unpaid while on family leave.

He recently declared that he would continue to push for paid family leave in the US until every citizen has access to it.

"5 years later, I'm still fighting for #paidfamilyleave and will not stop, ever, until every American has access to it," he wrote in his tweet.

Ohanian acknowledged that it was not until he was directly impacted by the problem that he realized how serious it was. He continued by saying that stress in personal life will prevent employees from contributing their all at work.

"It wasn't until it deeply and personally affected me that I realized this is something that every American deserves to have and feel confident to take advantage of," Ohanian said during his conversation with CBS Mornings

"I'm commenting at this as a business leader. I' m saying this is vital because I want my employees to be working when they are at work. I want them to be their wholeselves. I want them to be focused. And if you have a newborn, certainly if you have a situation with complications or extra stress, you're not gonna be your best self at work," he stated.

"It's better for the health outcomes of the mother, of the children and that means cost reduction, that means cost savings, that means more prosperity for all of us," he added.

