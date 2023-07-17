Belgian tennis star Alison Van Uytvanck married her partner Emilie Vermeiren in a beautiful ceremony over the weekend on Sunday, July 16.

Before dating Vermeiren, Van Uytvanck was engaged to fellow WTA player Greet Minnen, who is also from Belgium. They were one of the most prominent LGBT couples on the tour and often spoke about their experiences as lesbians in tennis.

After Van Uytvanck upset Garbiñe Muguruza at Wimbledon in 2018, they also shared a memorable kiss. However, the couple announced their split in the fall of 2021 after being together for about five years.

Van Uytvanck posted the pictures from the wedding on Sunday and captioned the post:

“Finally being able to call you my wife is a wish that came true. It was a perfect day celebrating with our family and friends. We all love you! Mrs&Mrs Van Uytvanck-Vermeiren.”

The 29-year-old also shared the happy news through an Instagram story.

"@vermeirenemilie my wife 😍," Van Uytvanck wrote on Instagram.

Alison Van Uytvanck on Instagram

Van Uytvanck and Vermeiren began dating last spring when they made their relationship public during the 2022 French Open. The couple posed for a romantic selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower, with the caption:

“From Paris with love.”

Alison Van Uytvanck has been sidelined since February with back problems. She has been seeking treatment and hopes to return to the court soon, using an injury-protected ranking.

A look at Alison Van Uytvanck’s tennis career

Alison Van Uytvanck in the 2023 United Cup

Alison Van Uytvanck is a Belgian professional tennis player with notable rankings in both singles and doubles. With a career-high ranking of No. 37 in singles and No. 66 in doubles, she has won five singles and two doubles titles on the WTA Tour.

Van Uytvanck began playing tennis at a young age and turned professional in 2010. She made her mark early on by winning her first ITF title in 2011 and completing her WTA debut as a qualifier at the Brussels Open.

In subsequent years, she achieved notable milestones, including reaching her first WTA quarterfinal in 2012 and winning her first WTA 125K title in 2013. Her breakthrough year came in 2015 when she reached the quarterfinals of the French Open.

While injuries and form setbacks affected her performance in 2016, Van Uytvanck bounced back in 2017 by winning her second WTA title. She had her best season in 2018, winning one more WTA title and advancing to the fourth round of Wimbledon, achieving her career-high ranking in 2018.

In recent years, Van Uytvanck has faced challenges due to back problems, which have sidelined her since February 2023.