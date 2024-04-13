Emma Raducanu pulling off a stunning upset against Caroline Garcia at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers has sparked delight among tennis fans.

Raducanu battled back from a set and a break down to secure a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Garcia in Le Portel, France, scoring one of the most impressive wins of her season. In doing so, the Brit also leveled the tie between Great Britain and France at 1-1, following Katie Boulter's resounding 2-6, 0-6 loss to Diane Parry in the opening match.

The 2021 US Open champion, who has been on a comeback trail since undergoing three surgeries in 2023, delivered a remarkable performance in the match, recording 25 winners to 11 unforced errors.

Tennis fans rejoiced at Raducanu's stellar victory over Caroline Garcia, with one fan sharing that it had reignited their passion for the sport.

"So it only took one win from emma to make me be this passionate again in tennis lmao," one fan commented.

"Emma Raducanu is back. What a win that was against a huge player in Garcia - hitting the lines everywhere on court," another fan chimed in.

"Emma raducanu the woman you are. w from a set and a break down let's go," said another.

Other fans, meanwhile, poked fun at the "haters" and trolls" that have relentlessly criticized the Brit in recent times, quipping that her win had taken away their ability to pour more scorn on her abilities.

"To all of the haters who had to keep their tweets in their drafts...," one fan posted.

"Well played Emma. All the trolls who have been knocking you will be silent tonight," another fan wrote.

"Now all Emma Raducanu trolls must eat their own words and finish it with a diet coke," said yet another.

Fans also asserted that the victory proved that a fully-fit Emma Raducanu was capable of being a Slam contender as well as a top-10 player on tour.

"Emma fully fit is easily a top 10 player in the world. Hope she stays healthy the rest of the year," one fan wrote.

"Impressive result for Raducanu. She’s more than capable on any surface. Barring more injuries (which can never be guaranteed), I do think we’ll see her back in the second week of Slams regularly," another fan chimed in.

Emma Raducanu: "It's very difficult to play Caroline Garcia, who's been having such good runs; I was completely the underdog"

Emma Raducanu and Caroline Garcia shake hands at the net

Emma Raducanu too was delighted with her triumph, admitting that she was the "underdog" heading into the clash with Caroline Garcia. The Brit expressed satisfaction with her performance, reveling in adding a valuable point to Great Britain's tally.

"It's very difficult to play Caroline, who's been having such good runs, such good seasons. I was completely the underdog, especially going out here in her house on clay. I turned it around, I fought really hard, I dug in," she said.

"That was a really good test for myself, as I hadn't had those level matches very often. I am very pleased with my performance and I am very, very happy to bring this point home for the team," she added.

The 21-year-old, who hilariously lost track of the score and prematurely celebrated her victory at 5-1 in the decider, also joked about looking like a "right muppet" if she lost the match after that point.

"Sometimes I'm just super locked in and I don't really get the score. I don't know what happened but it was quite embarrassing, all I was thinking was if I lose this right now, I am gonna look like a right muppet. So I am very happy that I managed to pull it through the next game," Emma Raducanu said.

Up next, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter will continue Great Britain's campaign in the reverse singles fixtures, followed by Heather Watson and Harriet Dart contesting the doubles clash in the tie against France.

