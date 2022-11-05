"All part of this unique journey" - Emma Raducanu exudes confidence after ending a challenging first full year on tour

Emma Raducanu signed off on her 2022 season, her first full year on tour, after withdrawing ahead of next week's Billie Jean King Cup Finals (BJKC) due to ongoing fitness issues. Despite a tough season, Raducanu is taking things in her stride and is optimistic about the road ahead.

There were huge expectations from the 19-year-old this year after her historic 2021 US Open victory as a qualifier. However, 2022 was a highly up-and-down season for the British teenager, largely marred by injuries.

Raducanu recently reflected on her season, stating her belief that it is "all part of this unique journey" and that she is on her own path. The youngster is grateful for her maiden full season on tour.

"That’s it 22! On my own route, it’s all part of this unique journey! Thumbs up to first year on tour," Emma Raducanu wrote on Twitter, along with a few pictures.

Raducanu ended her season earlier than planned as she was expected to be part of the Great Britain team, comprising Katie Boulter, Heather Watson, and Harriet Dart and led by Anne Keothavong, for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow from November 8-13.

Earlier this week, the teenager announced her withdrawal and lamented that she was forced to miss the tournament on home soil after being advised by doctors not to participate. She said that she gave it her all in order to be fit in time for the event.

"It’s disappointing to get the news from the doctors that I won’t be ready in time, particularly with it being on home soil," Emma Raducanu said in a statement by the LTA.

"I tried to do everything possible to get it ready in time, since my last tournament I have been working every day on physical training and rehab," she added.

"Needs to get away from people who have agendas" - Billie Jean King's advice for Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu in action at the 2022 US Open.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King believes Emma Raducanu must surround herself with people she can trust and those who "have no agenda." King feels that Raducanu must also speak to a psychotherapist, who can help her ease the pressure and stress she is experiencing.

“Now I think that she needs to have space and time, and talk to people she trusts,” Billie Jean King said in a recent interview with Reuters. "I would hope she has a psychotherapist, I think they’re very helpful in hearing yourself. I’ve been going forever. It really helped my life. I hope she gets people she can trust, who have no agenda."

She also praised Raducanu and stated that she was impressed with the youngster's level-headedness, among other things.

"She needs to get away from people who have agendas, like ‘I wanna coach you, I wanna do this’. Forget that. She needs to be herself and she’s very bright, actually very level-headed. I’m really impressed with her as a human being," King added.

Despite the challenges this season, Raducanu did make her Top 10 debut in the WTA rankings in July. Her last tour-level appearance was early last month at the AGEL Open in Ostrava, where she lost to Daria Kasatkina in her opening match.

