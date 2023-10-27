"All players should withdraw immediately, refusing to play this nonsense" - Latest update from PTPA about incomplete WTA Finals stadium enrages fans

After all the back-and-forth about the 2023 WTA Finals' location, it was finally set in stone in September that Cancun, Mexico, will host the year-end tournament.

Pictures and videos of the under-construction stadium in Cancun have been spreading like wildfire on the internet for the past several days. According to the grapevine, the stadium, which has been showered with a whopping $6 million by the WTA and tailored to hold 4,000 spectators, was expected to be open for players to practice by Thursday, October 26. But the deadline has evidently elapsed and a fresh date of October 28 has been ordained.

Most of the players, including Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Coco Gauff, have already touched down in Cancun, with the Pole being the first. These players are reportedly practicing on their hotel courts to get themselves prepared for the WTA Finals

The Professional Tennis Players Association's (PTPA) Player Relations team, who arrived in Cancun on Friday, October 27, published a couple of pictures and a video of the stadium still under construction just a day prior to the start of the tournament.

For the uninitiated, the PTPA, founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil in 2019, is a group that represents singles players in the top 100 and doubles players in the top 200 of both the ATP and WTA rankings.

Tennis fans took notice of the PTPA's update and immediately began criticizing the WTA. One of the fans urged for the players to withdraw from the tournament tournament and chastised the WTA for allocating the event to Cancun in the first place.

“All top 8 players should withdraw immediately, refusing to play this nonsense and supporting Ostrava who should have these finals since the beginning. WTA gave this to this 3rd world country for a bribe and here are the effects. Steve Simon should resign immediately,” they wrote.

Another fan voiced their concern about the fans, considering the stadium's foundation was built on grass, especially with the possibility of rain in the forecast.

“Is it safe for fans to sit on structure put directly on grass without any reinforcement? A few hundred people weight quite a bit and if it rains (which is forecast to happen)… everything can just slide down,” they tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis enthusiasts:

The incomplete WTA Finals stadium was earlier called out by Aryna Sabalenka and her team

Sabalenka disappointed with WTA

Aryna Sabalenka hit the practice courts on Wednesday, October 25, before the WTA Finals, but the Belarusian star was as dismayed with the playing conditions.

After discovering that only two practice courts will be up for grabs before the season-ending championships kick off on Sunday, October 29, her coach Antonio Dubrov shared a video on his Instagram story, which he captioned:

"2 practice courts till Saturday. 1 stringer on site," bringing to light the less than acceptable level of preparedness on site.

Aryna Sabalenka then re-shared her coach's post on her Instagram account, sharing her own disbelief at the state of the tournament.