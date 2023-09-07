"All they had to do was switch Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic" - Tennis fans outraged by Serb's placement in 'Succession' inspired US Open poster

A new US Open poster featuring the semifinalists of this year's edition of the Grand Slam, including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff, among others, has sparked outrage among tennis fans.

The semifinals matchups for the New York Major have been finalized. Djokovic will continue his pursuit of his fourth US Open title and record 24th Grand Slam title against American Ben Shelton. Meanwhile, Alcaraz and Danill Medvedev will continue to vie for their second titles at Flushing Meadows.

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka will take on Madison Keys to inch closer to her second Major title. Gauff, meanwhile, will face off against Karolina Muchova for a place in the title clash.

The US Open's social media team creatively adapted the poster for the popular HBO show 'Succession' to showcase the eight semifinalists. The poster featured Carlos Alcaraz occupying the center spot, flanked by Novak Djokovic, Karolina Muchova and Madison Keys on one side, while Ben Shelton, Coco Gauff, Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka were arranged on the other.

Several fans expressed their indignation over the 23-time Grand Slam champion's placement in the poster, arguing that he deserved the middle spot over Alcaraz.

"Novak won the tournament 3 times, has 23 GS, and for many people is the GOAT! It should be in the middle, common sense guys…," a fan commented.

"All they had to do was switch Alcaraz and Djokovic and it would've been pretty spot on lmfao," another fan chimed in.

Other fans, meanwhile, were left displeased by Shelton and Gauff occupying a more prominent position over Grand Slam champions Sabalenka and Medvedev.

"So funny and American having Ben and Coco in front having actual GS winners in the back," one user posted.

"Why you put Shelton at the front and Sabalenka the No. 1 in the back," another fan commented.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz headed for blockbuster title clash at US Open

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic advanced to his record 47th Grand Slam semifinal after claiming a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over Taylor Fritz 2023 US Open. With his win, the Serb extended his winning streak against American players to 30. He also improved his perfect record against the World No. 9 to 8-0. He will take on Ben Shelton for a place in the final of the New York Major.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, inched closer to becoming the first man to successfully defend their title in New York since Roger Federer in 2008 after defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. He will lock horns with Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.

After having split the results of their title clashes at the Wimbledon Championships and Cincinnati Open this season, Alcaraz and the Serb could set up another blockbuster final in New York should they emerge victorious in their respective semifinals.

