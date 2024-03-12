"All it takes is one of these" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gushes over adorable handwritten note from daughter Olympia

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently expressed delight at his elder daughter Olympia writing a note to thank him for giving her company during her arts and crafts activities.

Williams first met the American businessman and Reddit co-founder during the 2015 Internazionali BNL d'Italia. The two were staying at the same hotel back then and met by pure chance at the restaurant of the hotel.

The relationship between the two progressed over the next few years. In January 2017, Serena Williams announced that she was pregnant with her and Ohanian's first child after winning her 23rd and final Major title at the Australian Open. Olympia was born half a year later, following which her parents tied the knot in November 2017.

Since then, Alexis Ohanian has documented his home life with Olympia quite regularly on X (formerly Twitter). On Monday (March 11), the 41-year-old posted a photo of a cute note his oldest daughter had written for him. The letter read as follows:

"I love when you do art with me. Love, Olympia."

Serena Wiliams' husband was touched by his daughter's gratitude towards him, writing in his caption:

"All it takes is one of these..."

Expand Tweet

Williams and Ohanian had their second baby, Adira River, last August. The American entrepreneur has posted a few photos of his younger daughter on his social media handle over the last few months. He even watches TV with both of his daughters occasionally, going by his Instagram post from September 2023.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has previously helped Olympia with her backyard science experiments as well

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian might just be his elder daughter Olympia's favorite playmate. Last year, Ohanian posted a short video of Olympia on X (formerly Twitter), where she was mixing multiple colors in a cup as part of a backyard science experiment.

Expand Tweet

He also posted a separate video on his Instagram stories with the caption:

"Backyard science with @olympiaohanian never goes according to plan."

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram stories from last August

Serena Williams, meanwhile, retired from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open. The American has since been focusing on life off the court, balancing her family with her business ventures like her independent clothing line, 'S by Serena', and venture capital firm, 'Serena Ventures'.

She also worked as a co-producer in the documentary film 'Copa 71', which follows the infamous 1971 Women's World Cup in Mexico, which got erased from public consciousness due to not being approved by FIFA and England’s football governing body.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas