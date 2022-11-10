"What a beauty mate" - Grigor Dimitrov reacts to Marton Fucsovics' one-handed backhand inspired by him

Marton Fucsovics was congratulated by Grigor Dimitrov for one of his shots at the ongoing Slovak Open Challenger. Fucsovics shared a video of him playing a wonderful one-handed backhand return, which was appreciated by the Bulgarian.

Fucsovics is currently playing at the Slovak Open Challenger, where he is through to the quarterfinals thanks to his 6-2, 7-5 defeat of Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in the Round-of-16 on Wednesday. He will next take on Maximilian Marterer for a place in the semifinals.

In an Instagram video shared by the Hungarian, he can be seen serving well and dishing out an immaculate one-handed backhand return that was unplayable by his opponent. Elated about pulling off such a shot, he opined that he mirrored Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

"Almost like @grigordimitrov," Marton Fucsovics captioned his Instagram video.

Dimitrov immediately took note of the video and congratulated Fucsovics on playing a good shot. He even agreed with the Hungarian's comparison and said it was a beautiful shot.

"Haha, as you said....almost but hey what a beauty mate," Dimitrov replied.

Grigor Dimitrov replies to Marton Fucsovics.

Fucsovics shot to fame by beating big players in Grand Slams. He earned the biggest win of his career when he beat Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the Australian Open and then followed it up by beating Daniil Medvedev at the French Open.

He then accounted for Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2020 to become the first Hungarian player to reach that stage at SW19 since Jozsef Asboth in 1948.

In 2017, Fucsovics, then on the fringes of the top 100 in ATP rankings, got an opportunity to train with Roger Federer for a week in Switzerland. The stint did a world of good for Fucsovics as he became more determined to make a career in tennis with his wide range of shots and good serve.

Not just Marton Fucsovics, Venus Williams in awe too with Grigor Dimitrov's shots

Grigor Dimitrov at the Paris Masters. (PC: Getty Images)

It wasn't just Marton Fucsovics who is a fan of Grigor Dimitrov's shots. Even the legendary Venus Williams has loved Dimitrov's innovative shots, most recently at the Vienna Open.

Although the Bulgarian lost his semifinal match against Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, he produced one of the shots of the tournament during their encounter when he leaped into the air and then played a scintillating shot across the court before falling to his knees.

The amazing shot became a talking point as several tennis players congratulated Dimitrov for pulling off a difficult shot.

