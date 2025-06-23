"Always going to spin what I say" - Nick Kyrgios accuses media for trying to ignite feud with Christopher Eubanks amid Wimbledon controversy

Nick Kyrgios called out the media for trying to spark a "rivalry" between him and Christopher Eubanks following his comments on the Wimbledon coverage controversy. The Australian clarified that his remarks were misinterpreted and insisted there was no bad blood.

Kyrgios withdrew from Wimbledon play this year due to injuries but was expected to continue as a pundit. Instead, the BBC opted not to renew his broadcasting role. An X account alleged that this came about due to concerns over his admission of assault and past alleged misogynistic remarks.

The 30-year-old Aussie responded to the snub by calling it "their loss more than mine," in an interview with The Guardian. He highlighted his notable wins over Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic as credentials that he specifically mentioned Christopher Eubanks did not have.

Days after his interview, Kyrgios clarified his stance on X (formerly Twitter), accusing the media of spinning his previous comments about Eubanks into a "rivalry."

"The media makes me laugh honestly 😂 low key have always enjoyed Eubanks as a commentator, always going to spin what I say and turn it into some sort of rivalry or friction 😂 I think if we were on the same panel, would be beneficial to the sport 😂 tennis is weird," Nick Kyrgios wrote.

Notably, Eubanks clarified that he will not be part of the BBC's Wimbledon broadcast team this year. He stated that, to his knowledge, his team had no discussions with the BBC and was unsure how the speculation began. Instead, he emphasized his excitement about returning to SW19 as a competitor.

Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the grass season including Wimbledon after hitting a 'small setback'

Nick Kyrgios at the Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios was out of action for a major part of over two years because of injury issues. He made a comeback at the start of the 2025 season but could not win a singles match until his fourth try. He played five singles matches by the time he was ousted from the Miami Open in March and held a 1-4 record.

However, since then, the Aussie has failed to compete. He missed the claycourt season and is now set to miss the grass season as well. He shared about his setback on his Instagram Story.

"Just wanted to give everyone a quick update – I’ve hit a small setback in my recovery and unfortunately won’t make it back for grass season this year... I know how much you’ve all been looking forward to seeing me out there, and I’m genuinely sorry to disappoint," he wrote.

Further, he thanked his fans for the support and called the setback just a "bump in the road" to his return. Notably, Kyrgios reached the final at Wimbledon in 2022 but lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets.

