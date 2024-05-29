"Always a good night" - Serena Williams & husband Alexis Ohanian enjoy date night and champagne in France vacation

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently went on a night out and celebrated with a bottle of champagne. The American and her husband have been married since 2017. The couple recently welcomed their second daughter, Adira in 2023. Their elder daughter, Olympia, was born in 2017.

Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, regularly shares updates from his life as a dad and a husband. From Olympia and Adira's latest exploits to navigating his life as a business dad, Ohanian keeps the fans up to speed.

Recently, he took to his Instagram story, to share a picture from a night out that he enjoyed with the American legend. They also indulged in wine at Champagne Telemont, France.

Source- Alexis Ohanian's Instagram handle

The family is on vacation in France. He previously uploaded a picture of their daughter Olympia near a duck pond.

" 🇫🇷🦆adventures," he wrote.

He also shared a picture of a French specialty croissant and wrote:

"Perfection on plate."

Williams' France visit coincides with the French Open so they might make a pitstop at Roland-Garros. The Claycourt Slam is the place where the American has won the least number of Major Titles, just three in 2002, 2013, and 2015.

In 2002, she defeated her sister Venus Williams to lift her first title in France. Williams downed Maria Sharapova for her second title and Lucie Safarova for her third and last title in the French capital.

Serena Williams: "I can't say that a Wimbledon trophy holds a candle to volunteering at my kid's school"

Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2018

Serena Williams recently talked about her hope to be a role model for her kids, Olympia and Adira, when she sat down with Byrdie for an interview. The American said that her kids brought her the most joy.

"My kids. I can't say that a Wimbledon trophy holds a candle to volunteering at my kid's school," Serena Williams said.

She also said that she wanted to inculcate the importance of being authentic in her children, hoping that her daughters learn to lead a dynamic career like Williams herself.

"I want my daughters to look at my career and learn that being authentic to themselves is really the most important thing. You don't have to be the best as long as you do your best. I also hope my daughters see how many different passions I have—from tennis to beauty—and learn that they can lead dynamic careers and lives across their many interests," she said.

Serena Williams retired from tennis in 2022 after a long and illustrious career, amassing 23 Grand Slam titles.

