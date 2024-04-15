Serena Williams recently opened up about her eldest daughter, Olympia understanding the level of her fame.

Williams is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Throughout her career, she won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 doubles Grand Slam titles, and 2 mixed doubles Grand Slam titles. She also won four Olympic gold medals - one for singles and three for doubles, which she won alongside her sister, Venus Williams.

Williams also held the World No.1 ranking for 319 weeks and finished as the year-end No.1 player five times. She officially retired from professional tennis in 2022.

Serena Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November 2017 in a lavish ceremony in New Orleans. The couple have two daughters together. Their first daughter, Olympia, was born in September 2017, and their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian was born in August 2023.

In a recent interview, Williams shared that her eldest daughter, Olympia, 6, is beginning to grasp the extent of her mother's fame. She revealed that Olympia has started questioning how people know her name.

The tennis legend stated that she intentionally lives away from the chaos of Los Angeles to protect her daughters from the overwhelming nature of her celebrity status.

“Olympia's now at an age where she's like, ‘Listen, I am wondering why are you so famous? Mommy, how do they know your name?’ I'm like, well… I don't live in the heart of L.A. or anything, I'm in a more quiet area where I'm very low key and I try to do all the normal mom stuff and all the normal life things,” Williams told People.

Serena Williams then recounted a conversation with Olympia, where she tried to explain that she is a "little famous." In response, the six-year-old confidently stated that her mother is not just a little famous but incredibly famous because she is a "great" tennis player.

“I said, ‘You know how mommy is a little famous?’ She's like, ‘No, no, no, you're really, really, really...’ And I'm just like, ‘Oh my god, no, no, no.’ She was like, ‘No, yes you are. You're a great tennis player,’ ” she added.

Serena Williams: "Olympia is at an age where I can kind of open up to her a little bit more & she can understand things more"

Serena Williams with Olympia at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

In the aforementioned interview, Serena Williams revealed that she had a conversation with Olympia about the time when she was still in Williams' belly and her mother had won the 2017 Australian Open - her seventh Melbourne Slam singles title and her 23rd and final Major singles title.

Williams mentioned that Olympia was surprised to hear about this, however, she also noted that Olympia is now at an age where she can better comprehend and appreciate such stories, unlike before.

"I told her [Olympia] the other day that she actually was in my belly when I won a big tournament [2017 Australian Open] and she was surprised. She's at an age now where I can kind of open up to her a little bit more and she can understand things more, whereas she didn't really understand before,” Serena Williams said.

At the 2017 Australian Open, Serena Williams emerged victorious by defeating her sister Venus Williams in the final with a score of 6–4, 6–4.

